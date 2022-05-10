Wilco Announce 2022 Tour in Support of New Album Cruel Country

Wilco are set to return on May 27th with their new double album, Cruel Country. Today, the Chicago folk-rock greats shared a new single called, “Tired of Talking It Out on You,” plus announced a lengthy North American tour in support of the upcoming release.

The 27-date cross-country outing kicks off on August 14th in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and also includes stops in cities like Indianapolis, Montreal, Fargo, Sioux Falls, San Diego, Vancouver, and New Orleans.

A ticket pre-sale begins Thursday, May 12th via Ticketmaster (use code FINALE), with a public on-sale following on Friday, May 13th. Get tickets here.

Later this month, Wilco will stage their annual Solid Sound Festival in North Adams, MA. If you can’t be there in person, both of Wilco’s sets, as well as Jeff Tweedy’s solo set will be streamed live online. The band also has some upcoming shows in the UK and Europe.Check out the their complete tour schedule below.

After teasing Cruel Country with the lead single, “Falling Apart (Right Now),” Wilco have now shared “Tired Of Taking It Out On You” as a second preview. Check it out below.

“I’ve realized over the years that a lot of the songs I’ve written have worked as reminders to myself to pay attention to various things,” said Tweedy of “Tired Of Taking It Out On You.” “Sometimes I think I’ve figured out how the world works in some small way, and I worry I’ll forget it if I don’t sing it back to myself occasionally.”

“This song, I believe, is going to come in handy for just that purpose,” he added. “I’m a person who needs to stay alert to how I’m treating others when I’m not feeling my best. And now that I mention it, when I look around, it seems like a lot of us have been taking things out on each other when we would be better served striving for understanding and empathy. I’m just trying to be honest with myself, and I guess I’m hoping if this song can help me focus on that, maybe someone else could find it useful in the same way.”

Wilco 2022 Tour Dates:

05/27— North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

05/28 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

06/11 – Oslo, NE @ Loaded Festival

06/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

06/14 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

06/16 – Frankfurt, DE @ Alte Oper

06/17 – Zeebrugge, BE @ Zeebrugge Beach Festival

06/18 – Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival

06/20 – San Sebastian, ES @ Auditorio del Centro Kursaal

06/21 – Zaragoza, ES @ Parque Grande Jose Antonio Labordeta

06/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Poble Espanyol

06/25 – Murcia, ES @ Plaza De Toros Murcia

06/27 – Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botanico

06/28 – Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botanico

07/01 – Beuningen, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole Festival

08/12 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre

08/13 – Bellevue, NE @ Outlandia Festival

08/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

08/16 – Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion Outdoor at OVATION

08/17 – Interlochen, MI @ Interlochen Center for the Arts/Kresge Auditorium

08/18 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/20 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

08/21 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

08/23 – Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards

08/24 – Burlington, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum

08/25 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

08/27 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

08/28 – Martha’s Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Weekend

09/09 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

09/11 – Fargo, ND @ Fargo Brewing Company Outdoors

09/12 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science

09/14 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/15 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera

09/17 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

09/20 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

09/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/23 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

09/24 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

10/02 – Memphis, TN @ Mempho Fest

10/04 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

10/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

10/07 – Columbia, MO @ Roots N Blues Festival