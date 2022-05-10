Menu
Wilco Announce 2022 Tour in Support of New Album Cruel Country

Plus, hear the band's new single "Tired of Talking It Out on You"

Wilco 2022
Wilco, photo by Charles Harris
May 10, 2022 | 1:51pm ET

    Wilco are set to return on May 27th with their new double album, Cruel Country. Today, the Chicago folk-rock greats shared a new single called, “Tired of Talking It Out on You,” plus announced a lengthy North American tour in support of the upcoming release.

    The 27-date cross-country outing kicks off on August 14th in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and also includes stops in cities like Indianapolis, Montreal, Fargo, Sioux Falls, San Diego, Vancouver, and New Orleans.

    A ticket pre-sale begins Thursday, May 12th via Ticketmaster (use code FINALE), with a public on-sale following on Friday, May 13th. Get tickets here.

    Related Video

    Later this month, Wilco will stage their annual Solid Sound Festival in North Adams, MA. If you can’t be there in person, both of Wilco’s sets, as well as Jeff Tweedy’s solo set will be streamed live online. The band also has some upcoming shows in the UK and Europe.Check out the their complete tour schedule below.

    After teasing Cruel Country with the lead single, “Falling Apart (Right Now),” Wilco have now shared “Tired Of Taking It Out On You” as a second preview. Check it out below.

    “I’ve realized over the years that a lot of the songs I’ve written have worked as reminders to myself to pay attention to various things,” said Tweedy of “Tired Of Taking It Out On You.” “Sometimes I think I’ve figured out how the world works in some small way, and I worry I’ll forget it if I don’t sing it back to myself occasionally.”

    “This song, I believe, is going to come in handy for just that purpose,” he added. “I’m a person who needs to stay alert to how I’m treating others when I’m not feeling my best. And now that I mention it, when I look around, it seems like a lot of us have been taking things out on each other when we would be better served striving for understanding and empathy. I’m just trying to be honest with myself, and I guess I’m hoping if this song can help me focus on that, maybe someone else could find it useful in the same way.”

    Wilco 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/27— North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival
    05/28 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival
    06/11 – Oslo, NE @ Loaded Festival
    06/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio
    06/14 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
    06/16 – Frankfurt, DE @ Alte Oper
    06/17 – Zeebrugge, BE @ Zeebrugge Beach Festival
    06/18 – Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival
    06/20 – San Sebastian, ES @ Auditorio del Centro Kursaal
    06/21 – Zaragoza, ES @ Parque Grande Jose Antonio Labordeta
    06/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Poble Espanyol
    06/25 – Murcia, ES @ Plaza De Toros Murcia
    06/27 – Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botanico
    06/28 – Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botanico
    07/01 – Beuningen, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole Festival
    08/12 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre
    08/13 – Bellevue, NE @ Outlandia Festival
    08/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    08/16 – Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion Outdoor at OVATION
    08/17 – Interlochen, MI @ Interlochen Center for the Arts/Kresge Auditorium
    08/18 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    08/20 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
    08/21 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang
    08/23 – Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards
    08/24 – Burlington, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum
    08/25 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
    08/27 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl
    08/28 – Martha’s Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Weekend
    09/09 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
    09/11 – Fargo, ND @ Fargo Brewing Company Outdoors
    09/12 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science
    09/14 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    09/15 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera
    09/17 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
    09/20 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
    09/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
    09/23 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
    09/24 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM
    10/02 – Memphis, TN @ Mempho Fest
    10/04 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
    10/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
    10/07 – Columbia, MO @ Roots N Blues Festival

