Will Butler Shares Solo Songs “A Stranger’s House” and “Nearer to Thee”: Stream

Will Butler has shared two new solo songs called “A Stranger’s House” and “Nearer to Thee” — his first new music since leaving Arcade Fire. Plus, he’s mapped out a few North American gigs. Listen to the singles and see the artist’s tour dates below.

“A Stranger’s House” begins with quick percussion, but slow, brooding piano anchors Butler’s cries as he repeats, “I’d rather be with you tonight.” Later, glitchy electronic beats pulse, adding an ominous touch to the minimalist ballad.

As for “Nearer to Thee,” the B-side swings toward maximalism, as fuzz guitar and faraway drums pound right off the bat while synthesizers buzz under the surface. Together, the tracks offer two sides of the same moody package.

Butler’s last solo album was 2020’s Generations. In March, he announced his departure from Arcade Fire, explaining simply that it was “time for new things.” His last album with the band, WE, came out earlier this month.

Will’s brother, Arcade Fire frontman Win, later discussed his departure with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “My brother has his own path… I think that there’s things other than music that he has interest in,” he said. “I think it’s very, extremely understandable. I’m proud of him for doing his own thing.”

In addition to the new music, Butler has a few solo shows coming up. See the full list of dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

Will Butler 2022 Tour Dates:

08/11 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

08/12 — Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

08/13 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

08/14 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

08/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

08/20 — Washington, DC @ DC9

08/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s