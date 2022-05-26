Disney+ Announces Willow Release Date, Shares Teaser Trailer: Watch

During Star Wars Celebration 2022, Disney+ announced the sequel series to the 1988 classic epic Willow will be premiering on November 30th, 2022, and shared the teaser trailer. Watch it below.

Willow is set 20 years after the original movie and takes place in a magical world where “brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures” flourish. Its story centers around “an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.”

Released in 1988, the original film Willow featured Warwick Davis as the titular aspiring sorcerer who gets called upon to save a child who might be able to stop the reign of an evil queen. He did so with some assistance from a plucky band of heroes and magical folk, including a blazingly hot Val Kilmer as the famed swordsman Madmartigan — a vibe which the series appears to be replicating to some degree, albeit without Kilmer’s presence.

Related Video

The original film’s director, Ron Howard, is returning as executive producer, with Davis reprising his role. Jonathan Kasdan developed the series and wrote the pilot. Rounding out the ensemble cast are Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha Patel, and Dempsey Bryk.

In the video below, viewers are drawn back into the world of the original film, with Willow serving as the narrator. “There is a balance between all things — light and shadow, good and evil,” he says. “When that balance is upset, the universe corrects. … Into the unknown, that’s where we must go.”

