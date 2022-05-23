Menu
Win Frank Turner’s Signed Soundwave Art and Tickets to the “50 States in 50 Days Tour”

Limited edition artwork is based on Turner's song written in memory of the late Scott Hutchinson

frank turner tickets 50 states 50 dates tour signed soundwave artwork autograph a wave across a bay
Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls, photo by Clair McAllister/#fuckinclare
Consequence Staff
May 23, 2022 | 12:39pm ET

    This summer, Frank Turner is set to travel to every state in the union for his “50 States in 50 Days Tour.” In addition to his band, The Sleeping Souls, the British folk punk rocker will be joined by The Bronx and Pet Needs, plus special guests AJJ, Amigo the Devil, Avail, The Bouncing Souls, Face to Face, Riverboat Gamblers… and possibly you.

    We’re giving away five (5) pairs of tickets to Frank Turner’s upcoming concerts — any of the upcoming concerts. If you’re one of the lucky winners, you’ll get to pick the show you attend (with a limit of one winner per market).

    But that’s not all: In addition to the tickets, one grand prize winner will get a limited edition piece of soundwave art signed by Turner himself. Based on a segment of Turner’s song “A Wave Across a Bay” — his tribute to his late friend and Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchinson — this unique artwork features the lyric “Ever falling, never landing,” and is limited to just 50 autographed pieces. The art is printed on industry-best crystalline canvas and ships unframed with a certificate of authenticity.

    Related Video

    To enter for your chance to win, simply fill out the widget below (if you don’t see it below, you can enter here). You can also snag tickets to Frank Turner’s “50 States in 50 Days Tour” by heading here.

    Editor’s Note: Entry requires enrollment in the Consequence and Live Nation newsletters. Giveaway limited to US residents only.

