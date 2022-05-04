Wu-Tang Clan Announce Wu-Tang Forever 25th Anniversary Collection

Wu-Tang Clan’s sophomore album, Wu-Tang Forever, is celebrating its 25th birthday this June. In honor of the occasion, Get On Down and Legacy Recordings have announced a special anniversary collection, giving Wu-Tang fans even more reason to love the 1997 gem.

There’s a lot coming your way from Wu-Tang: The collection includes a 4xLP vinyl reissue of Wu-Tang Forever with a lyric booklet, a silver colored 7-inch single of “Triumph” with “Heaterz” as the B-side in a picture sleeve, and a reissue of the double cassette in a slip case. Available to pre-order now, the bundle will cost you $85.45, though you can also purchase the LPs, 7-inch, and cassettes separately.

The bundle and standalone cassettes are expected to ship in late July 2022, while the vinyl reissue and 7-inch single are expected for late June.

Additionally, the hip-hop legends have released three “new” EPs today: Reunited (The Remixes), It’s Yourz, and Triumph. Now available on Apple Music and Spotify for the first time, these EPs feature long out-of-print remixes, edits, and instrumentals from the Forever era, complete with unarchived single artwork.

As if all that weren’t enough, Wu-Tang have unveiled the first episode of an upcoming series of newly-unearthed video interviews, filmed on the set of the iconic “Triumph” video shoot back in 1997. These episodes will see the rappers discuss their lives at the time, what music they were listening to, and what Wu-Tang and “Triumph” mean to them. You can watch that below.

Wu-Tang Clan — whose 1993 debut Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) was just added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry — will keep themselves busy this fall with their “NY State of Mind” co-headlining tour alongside Nas. Get tickets for those shows over at Ticketmaster.

