Wynonna Judd Moving Forward with The Judds’ Final Tour As Celebration of Naomi

Prior to Naomi Judd’s passing last month, she and her daughter Wynonna had announced their first tour as The Judds in over the decade. Now, Wynonna has announced that the tour will take place as scheduled, serving as a celebration of her mother.

Wynonna will be joined on the road by a number of special guests, including Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood, and others to be announced.

The tour will now conclude with a newly announced hometown show in The Judds’ native Kentucky on October 29th, with Faith Hill set to perform with Wynonna on stage at the Rupp Arena in Louisville.

“I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most. I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds legacy, together,” Wynonna said in a statement.

Larry Strickland, Naomi’s longtime husband added, “I am so happy that in this time of grief for us all, Wynonna has agreed to move forward with this tour as my sweet wife Naomi would have wanted her to do.”

Tickets for the upcoming tour dates are currently on sale via Ticketmaster (with the exception of the Kentucky date, which goes on sale on Saturday, May 21st).

The Judds 2022 Tour Dates

09/30 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

10/01 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

10/07 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

10/08 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

10/14 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

10/15 – Huntsville, AL @ Propst Arena @ The Von Braun Center

10/21 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

10/22 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

10/27 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

10/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/19 – Louisville, KY @ Rupp Arena