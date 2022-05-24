Menu
Wynonna and Waxahatchee Bravely Face the “Other Side” on New Single: Stream

Arriving less than a month after Naomi Judd's death

Wynonna and Waxahatchee, photo by Jonny Eastlund
May 24, 2022 | 2:10pm ET

    Wynonna Judd hasn’t let losing her mother Naomi Judd get in the way of making music. Less than a month after the sudden death of her former bandmate in The Judds, the country music legend has teamed up with modern indie-folk icon Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) for a spirited new song called “Other Side.”

    An upbeat, breezy country number, “Other Side” seems topically relevant, serving as a beacon of light in the midst of tragedy. “I got a heart, got a heart of gold/ Casts a shadow, dark and cold/ If we move our way against the tide/ There’s something on the other side,” the pair sing in blissful harmony over a steady drum beat and fingerpicked guitars.

    “In the midst of everything that has happened, I said that I would continue to sing,” Wynonna explained in a statement. “So, here I am. I met Katie Crutchfield last year and we connected immediately. We recorded ‘Other Side’ in the studio here on the farm and it was one of my favorite recording experiences ever. I’m thankful for the opportunity to sing with the next generation of greatness.”

    Related Video

    Crutchfield added: “Wynonna is an icon and a fountain of wisdom. Sharing space with her to create something new was really nothing but a joy and an honor. Her spirit inspires me daily and her continued encouragement has meant the world.” Listen to “Other Side” and watch its candid music video below.

    Just a few weeks before Naomi’s passing, The Judds announced a reunion tour — their first run of gigs in over a decade. Instead of canceling the tour, Wynonna will carry on with the shows as scheduled in celebration of her mother. Check ticket availability for that tour here. Meanwhile, Waxahatchee will continue her own North American tour in support of her 2020 album Saint Cloud; get tickets for those shows here.

