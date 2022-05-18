Yard Act are one of the most exciting new bands to emerge from the UK as of late, and now, they’re bringing the fun stateside: The post-punks have today added a batch of US dates to their lengthy tour schedule for 2022. Additionally, Yard Act have shared the music video for “100% Endurance,” a cut from their recent debut album The Overload.
After wrapping up legs of their tour in Europe, Yard Act will finally hit the US this October, beginning with a show in Seattle on the 6th. Over the following ten days, they’ll also hit San Francisco, Los Angeles, D.C., and New York before wrapping up the leg in Philadelphia on October 16th. They’ll then return home to the UK for another run before their epic finale at London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum.
A black-and-white dose of surrealism, the “100% Endurance” video stars revered English actor David Thewlis (yes, Professor Lupin from Harry Potter) as he wanders around his hometown Blackpool. As longtime fans of each other, both Thewlis and Yard Act frontman James Smith gushed about the shoot in a press release: “I’ve told my agent I’m only doing Yard Act videos from now on, though next time on a tropical island or a big yacht,” Thewlis said, while Smith adds the actor was “an absolute joy to watch work.”
Tickets for the US leg of Yard Act’s 2022 tour are on sale now over at Ticketmaster. Check out their full schedule, and watch the music video for “100% Endurance,” below.
Yard Act shared The Overload back in January. To promote the release, they performed a thrilling rendition of the title track during their March appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Yard Act 2022 Tour Dates:
05/18 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
05/19 – Liverpool, UK @ Zanzibar
05/20 – Leeds, UK @ Irish Centre
05/21 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall
05/22 – Sheffield, UK @ The Foundry
05/23 – Warrington, UK @ Friars Court
05/24 – Blackburn, UK @ Electric Church Club
05/25 – Wakefield, UK @ The Establishment
05/26 – Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy
05/27 – Norwich, UK @ Arts Centre
05/28 – London, UK @ Wide Awake Festival
05/31 – Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin
06/01 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell
06/05 – Malmö, SE @ Plan B
06/06 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
06/07 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
06/09 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes Club
06/10 – Neuchâtel, CH @ Festi’neuch
06/11 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo
06/13 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
06/14 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef
06/18 – Hradec Králové, CZ @ Rock for People Festival
06/19 – Co. Westmeath , IE @ Body and Soul Festival
06/24-25 – Festival, UK @ Glastonbury
06/28 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo
07/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS
07/15 – Sterlingshire, UK @ Doune the Rabbit Hole Festival
07/21 – Abbots Ripton, UK @ Secret Garden Party
07/22 – Oxford, UK @ Truck Festival
07/22 – Hertfordshire, UK @ Standon Calling Festival
07/23 – Cheshire, UK @ Bluedot Festival
07/24 – Sheffield, UK @ Tramlines
07/27 – Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny
07/28 – Edinburgh, UK @ The Caves
07/29 – Thirsk, UK @ Deer Shed
07/30 – Derbyshire, UK @ Ynot Festival
08/05 – Castelbuono, IT @ Ypsigrock Festival
08/07 – Katowice, PL @ Off Festival
08/11 – Rees-Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival
08/12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/13 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/18 – St. Malo, FR @ Route du Rock Festival
08/19 – Charleville-Mézières, FR @ Cabaret Vert Festival
08/20 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
08/21 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/26 – Darmstadt, DE @ Golden Leaves Festival
08/28 – Turin, IT @ Todays Festival
09/04 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/09 – Andalucía, ES @ Andalucía Big Festival
09/10 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Sunset
09/16 – Oxford, UK @ The Bullingdon
09/17 – Bedford, UK @ Esquires
09/18 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
09/21 – Stoke, UK @ Sugar Mill
09/22 – York, UK @ The Crescent
09/23 – Hull, UK @ Polar Bear
10/06 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
10/07 – Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall
10/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
10/13 – Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat
10/14 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
10/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
11/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s
11/23 – Newcastle, UK @ NUSU
11/24 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
11/25 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
11/26 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
11/27 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
11/29 – Southampton, UK @ 1865
11/30 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
12/01 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum