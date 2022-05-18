Yard Act are one of the most exciting new bands to emerge from the UK as of late, and now, they’re bringing the fun stateside: The post-punks have today added a batch of US dates to their lengthy tour schedule for 2022. Additionally, Yard Act have shared the music video for “100% Endurance,” a cut from their recent debut album The Overload.

After wrapping up legs of their tour in Europe, Yard Act will finally hit the US this October, beginning with a show in Seattle on the 6th. Over the following ten days, they’ll also hit San Francisco, Los Angeles, D.C., and New York before wrapping up the leg in Philadelphia on October 16th. They’ll then return home to the UK for another run before their epic finale at London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum.

A black-and-white dose of surrealism, the “100% Endurance” video stars revered English actor David Thewlis (yes, Professor Lupin from Harry Potter) as he wanders around his hometown Blackpool. As longtime fans of each other, both Thewlis and Yard Act frontman James Smith gushed about the shoot in a press release: “I’ve told my agent I’m only doing Yard Act videos from now on, though next time on a tropical island or a big yacht,” Thewlis said, while Smith adds the actor was “an absolute joy to watch work.”

Tickets for the US leg of Yard Act’s 2022 tour are on sale now over at Ticketmaster. Check out their full schedule, and watch the music video for “100% Endurance,” below.

Yard Act shared The Overload back in January. To promote the release, they performed a thrilling rendition of the title track during their March appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Yard Act 2022 Tour Dates:

05/18 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

05/19 – Liverpool, UK @ Zanzibar

05/20 – Leeds, UK @ Irish Centre

05/21 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

05/22 – Sheffield, UK @ The Foundry

05/23 – Warrington, UK @ Friars Court

05/24 – Blackburn, UK @ Electric Church Club

05/25 – Wakefield, UK @ The Establishment

05/26 – Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy

05/27 – Norwich, UK @ Arts Centre

05/28 – London, UK @ Wide Awake Festival

05/31 – Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin

06/01 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell

06/05 – Malmö, SE @ Plan B

06/06 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

06/07 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

06/09 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes Club

06/10 – Neuchâtel, CH @ Festi’neuch

06/11 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

06/13 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

06/14 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef

06/18 – Hradec Králové, CZ @ Rock for People Festival

06/19 – Co. Westmeath , IE @ Body and Soul Festival

06/24-25 – Festival, UK @ Glastonbury

06/28 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo

07/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS

07/15 – Sterlingshire, UK @ Doune the Rabbit Hole Festival

07/21 – Abbots Ripton, UK @ Secret Garden Party

07/22 – Oxford, UK @ Truck Festival

07/22 – Hertfordshire, UK @ Standon Calling Festival

07/23 – Cheshire, UK @ Bluedot Festival

07/24 – Sheffield, UK @ Tramlines

07/27 – Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny

07/28 – Edinburgh, UK @ The Caves

07/29 – Thirsk, UK @ Deer Shed

07/30 – Derbyshire, UK @ Ynot Festival

08/05 – Castelbuono, IT @ Ypsigrock Festival

08/07 – Katowice, PL @ Off Festival

08/11 – Rees-Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival

08/12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/13 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/18 – St. Malo, FR @ Route du Rock Festival

08/19 – Charleville-Mézières, FR @ Cabaret Vert Festival

08/20 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

08/21 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/26 – Darmstadt, DE @ Golden Leaves Festival

08/28 – Turin, IT @ Todays Festival

09/04 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/09 – Andalucía, ES @ Andalucía Big Festival

09/10 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Sunset

09/16 – Oxford, UK @ The Bullingdon

09/17 – Bedford, UK @ Esquires

09/18 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

09/21 – Stoke, UK @ Sugar Mill

09/22 – York, UK @ The Crescent

09/23 – Hull, UK @ Polar Bear

10/06 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

10/07 – Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall

10/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

10/13 – Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

10/14 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

10/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

11/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s

11/23 – Newcastle, UK @ NUSU

11/24 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

11/25 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

11/26 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

11/27 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

11/29 – Southampton, UK @ 1865

11/30 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

12/01 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum