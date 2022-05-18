Menu
Yard Act Announce 2022 US Tour Dates, Share “100% Endurance” Video: Watch

The clip stars David Thewlis

yard act us 2022 tour dates 100 percent endurance video watch david thewlis psot punk music news
Yard Act, photo by Phoebe Fox
May 18, 2022 | 2:10pm ET

    Yard Act are one of the most exciting new bands to emerge from the UK as of late, and now, they’re bringing the fun stateside: The post-punks have today added a batch of US dates to their lengthy tour schedule for 2022. Additionally, Yard Act have shared the music video for “100% Endurance,” a cut from their recent debut album The Overload.

    After wrapping up legs of their tour in Europe, Yard Act will finally hit the US this October, beginning with a show in Seattle on the 6th. Over the following ten days, they’ll also hit San Francisco, Los Angeles, D.C., and New York before wrapping up the leg in Philadelphia on October 16th. They’ll then return home to the UK for another run before their epic finale at London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum.

    A black-and-white dose of surrealism, the “100% Endurance” video stars revered English actor David Thewlis (yes, Professor Lupin from Harry Potter) as he wanders around his hometown Blackpool. As longtime fans of each other, both Thewlis and Yard Act frontman James Smith gushed about the shoot in a press release: “I’ve told my agent I’m only doing Yard Act videos from now on, though next time on a tropical island or a big yacht,” Thewlis said, while Smith adds the actor was “an absolute joy to watch work.”

    Related Video

    Tickets for the US leg of Yard Act’s 2022 tour are on sale now over at Ticketmaster. Check out their full schedule, and watch the music video for “100% Endurance,” below.

    Yard Act shared The Overload back in January. To promote the release, they performed a thrilling rendition of the title track during their March appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. 

    Yard Act 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/18 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
    05/19 – Liverpool, UK @ Zanzibar
    05/20 – Leeds, UK @ Irish Centre
    05/21 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall
    05/22 – Sheffield, UK @ The Foundry
    05/23 – Warrington, UK @ Friars Court
    05/24 – Blackburn, UK @ Electric Church Club
    05/25 – Wakefield, UK @ The Establishment
    05/26 – Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy
    05/27 – Norwich, UK @ Arts Centre
    05/28 – London, UK @ Wide Awake Festival
    05/31 – Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin
    06/01 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell
    06/05 – Malmö, SE @ Plan B
    06/06 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
    06/07 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
    06/09 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes Club
    06/10 – Neuchâtel, CH @ Festi’neuch
    06/11 –  Paris, FR @ Trabendo
    06/13 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
    06/14 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef
    06/18 – Hradec Králové, CZ @ Rock for People Festival
    06/19 – Co. Westmeath , IE @ Body and Soul Festival
    06/24-25 – Festival, UK @ Glastonbury
    06/28 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo
    07/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS
    07/15 – Sterlingshire, UK @ Doune the Rabbit Hole Festival
    07/21 – Abbots Ripton, UK @ Secret Garden Party
    07/22 – Oxford, UK @ Truck Festival
    07/22 – Hertfordshire, UK @ Standon Calling Festival
    07/23 – Cheshire, UK @ Bluedot Festival
    07/24 – Sheffield, UK @ Tramlines
    07/27 – Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny
    07/28 – Edinburgh, UK @ The Caves
    07/29 – Thirsk, UK @ Deer Shed
    07/30 – Derbyshire, UK @ Ynot Festival
    08/05 – Castelbuono, IT @ Ypsigrock Festival
    08/07 – Katowice, PL @ Off Festival
    08/11 – Rees-Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival
    08/12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
    08/13 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
    08/18 – St. Malo, FR @ Route du Rock Festival
    08/19 – Charleville-Mézières, FR @ Cabaret Vert Festival
    08/20 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
    08/21 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
    08/26 – Darmstadt, DE @ Golden Leaves Festival
    08/28 – Turin, IT @ Todays Festival
    09/04 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
    09/09 – Andalucía, ES @ Andalucía Big Festival
    09/10 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Sunset
    09/16 – Oxford, UK @ The Bullingdon
    09/17 – Bedford, UK @ Esquires
    09/18 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
    09/21 – Stoke, UK @ Sugar Mill
    09/22 – York, UK @ The Crescent
    09/23 – Hull, UK @ Polar Bear
    10/06 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
    10/07 – Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall
    10/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
    10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
    10/13 – Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat
    10/14 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    10/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
    11/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s
    11/23 – Newcastle, UK @ NUSU
    11/24 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
    11/25 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
    11/26 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
    11/27 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
    11/29 – Southampton, UK @ 1865
    11/30 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
    12/01 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum

