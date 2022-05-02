Menu
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce US Shows, Sign to Secretly Canadian in Advance of New Music

The band will release new music this fall

Yeah Yeah Yeahs 2022
Yeah Yeah Yeahs, photo by David Black
May 2, 2022 | 11:00am ET

    After a lengthy hiatus, Yeah Yeah Yeahs are gearing up for a return. To go along with their upcoming tour dates overseas, the band has announced a pair of headlining shows in New York and Los Angeles. What’s more, they’ve announced their signing to Secretly Canadian in advance of new music coming this fall.

    In October, YYYs will headline shows at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The Linda Lindas will provide support on both dates, while Japanese Breakfast will also appear at the Hollywood Bowl gig. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    YYYs previously announced shows in the UK and Australia (the latter alongside Wet Leg), as well as festival appearances at Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Osheaga in Montreal. Check out their complete tour schedule below.

    Yeah Yeah Yeahs haven’t released a new album since 2013’s Mosquito, but frontwoman Karen O. is ready to kick off a brand new era. “New music! New Era! And New Home with Secretly Canadian ! Much to celebrate!” she says in a statement included with today’s announcement.

    Yeah Yeah Yeahs 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/05 – Manchester, UK @ Apollo %
    06/07 – London, UK @ Academy Brixton @!
    06/08 – London, UK @ Academy Brixton #!
    06/11 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena $
    06/24 – Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion $
    07/29 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival
    10/01 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^
    10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *^

    % = w/ English Teacher
    @ = w/ Dry Cleaning
    ! = w/ Anika
    # = w/ Porridge Radio
    $ = w/ Wet Leg
    ^ = w/ The Linda Lindas
    * = w/ Japanese Breakfast

