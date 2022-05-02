Yo! MTV Raps Announces Premiere Date and Lineup, Shares Trailer: Watch

More than three decades after its debut, Yo! MTV Raps is returning on Paramount+ Tuesday, May 24th with battle rapper Conceited and DJ Diamond Kuts as hosts. As a preview, MTV has shared the show’s lineup and a new trailer.

The return of the groundbreaking series will delve into the current state of hip-hop with live performances, interviews, cyphers, and more. Freddie Gibbs will be featured in the season premiere, followed in subsequent episodes by Latto, Saba, and J.I.D, as well as other notable guests like Tee Grizzley, IDK, and Trina.

In the trailer below, you can also spot Just Blaze, Baby Tate, and Maino, as well as the star-studded collectives Pivot Gang and Dreamville. Scroll onwards for the full guest lineup.

Yo! MTV Raps originally aired from 1988 through 1995 and marked the first hip-hop show on the network. Fab 5 Freddy originally hosted before Doctor Dré and Ed Lover took over on weekdays and Freddy moved over to weekends.

Ahead of the relaunch, 50 archival episodes of the original iteration will be available on Paramount+ starting May 5th.

Along with Yo! MTV Raps, Paramount+ previously announced plans to relaunch Unplugged. Last year, VH1’s Behind the Music returned with a batch of new episodes.

Yo! MTV Raps Schedule:

05/24 — Freddie Gibbs

05/31 — Latto

06/07 — Saba

06/14 — J.I.D

06/21 — Shenseea

06/28 — Tee Grizzley

07/05 — IDK

07/12 –Trina