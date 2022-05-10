Young Thug Arrested on Gang Activity, Racketeering Charges

Young Thug was arrested on gang activity and racketeering charges in Atlanta on Monday.

According to the New York Times, Young Thug was charged with one count each of participation in street gang activity and conspiracy to violate the RICO Act as part of a 56-count indictment filed against the rapper and 27 of his associates.

YSL (short for Young Slime Life) is the name of Young Thug’s record label. However, in its indictment the Fulton County District Attorney alleges that the Atlanta-based YSL also engages in criminal gang activities, including murder and armed robbery.

As the co-founder of YSL, Young Thug is specifically accused of renting a car which was used in the 2015 murder of a rival gang member named Donovan Thomas, Jr. Prosecutors also say that members of YSL sought Young Thug’s permission to arrange a hit against rapper YSN Lucci while he was jailed in Fulton County.

Young Thug — whose real name is Jeffrey Williams — was taken into custody on Monday afternoon and is due in court on Tuesday morning.

As part of the indictment, Young Thug’s frequent collaborator, Gunna, is also facing racketeering charges.

This is a developing story…