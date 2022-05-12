Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Young Thug Denied Bond Over “Flight Risk” Concerns

The rapper was arrested Monday as part of a sprawling 56-count indictment against YSL

young thug denied bond weapons drug charges rico indictment mugshot
Young Thug, photo via Fulton County Sheriff’s Office
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
May 12, 2022 | 12:57pm ET

    Young Thug has been denied bond following his arrest Monday on charges of participating in gang activity.

    The motion made by an attorney for the rapper (born Jeffrey Williams) was turned down on Wednesday by Judge Robert Wolf, who declared him to be a flight risk and saw potential that he could commit further crimes if released on bond. The particular charges in question at the hearing stemmed from the seven additional felonies Young Thug is facing after police raided his Buckhead, Georgia home and found a large stash of weapons — including a sawed-off shotgun, sawed-off rifle and fully automatic machine gun — and marijuana. He’ll have another opportunity to request bond for the initial gang-related charges at a separate hearing.

    Young Thug’s legal troubles are part of a sweeping, 56-count indictment against his YSL (Young Slime Life) collective that also includes Gunna and 26 other individuals associated with the group. Prosecutors allege that the Slime Language 2 rapper founded the YSL gang in 2012 and charged him with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and participation in criminal street gang activity.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Interestingly, per CNN, the prosecution presented lyrics from a number of Thugger’s songs — including 2016’s “Slime Shit” with Yak Gotti, Duke, and Peewee Rosco and 2018’s “Anybody” featuring Nicki Minaj — as evidence in the case, bringing into question just how much song lyrics should be constitutionally protected as free speech.

    Watch Young Thug’s bond hearing in full below. Gunna, who is also facing racketeering charges, was also denied bond.

    Months prior to the arrest, Gunna enlisted his co-defendent and Future on his January single “pushin P,” which Consequence named our Rap Song of the Week at the time. Thugger also released his sophomore album PUNK back in October.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

post malone cooped up new single roddy ricch hip hop twelve carat toothache stream

Post Malone Feels "Cooped Up" on New Single with Roddy Ricch: Stream

May 12, 2022

Diddy Morgan Wallen Travis Scott BBMAs Billboard Music Awards 2022 performance booking host uncanceling the canceled

Diddy Says He's "Un-canceling the Canceled" with Morgan Wallen and Travis Scott BBMAs Performances

May 12, 2022

Rancid Lars Frederiksen Misfits

Rancid's Lars Frederiksen on Opening for Misfits at Madison Square Garden: "It Was So F**kin' Surreal"

May 12, 2022

Ethel Cain Preacher's Daughter

Ethel Cain Shares Origins of Debut Album Preacher's Daughter: Exclusive

May 12, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Young Thug Denied Bond Over "Flight Risk" Concerns

Menu Shop Search Sale