Young Thug Facing Seven Additional Felony Charges After Guns and Drugs Found in Home Raid

After being arrested on gang activity and racketeering charges in Atlanta earlier this week, Young Thug (born Jeffery Lamar Williams) is facing even more legal trouble. A search of Fulton County jail records has revealed seven more felony charges stemming from guns and drugs that were found in a police raid of his home in the Buckhead area of Atlanta.

Specifically, the charges include Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute; Possession of a Schedule III, Iv or V Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute; Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony; and Possession of Sawed-Off Shotgun, Sawed-Off Rifle, Machine Gun, dangerous Weapon, or Silencer. There are also three separate charges of Unlawful for Person Employed By/Associated with Criminal Street Gang to Conduct/Participate in Criminal Activity.

On Monday, Thug was arrested after being named in a 56-count indictment in which Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis alleged that Thugger’s label Young Stoner Life Records acted as a criminal street gang with ties to the national Bloods organization.

Advertisement

Related Video

Thug, fellow rapper and close associate Gunna, and 26 others were charged with violating Georgia’s criminal racketeering laws under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. For a better understanding of how the prosecutor is using RICO laws to make a case against Thug, Gunna, and YSL Records, read our explainer here.

This is a developing story…