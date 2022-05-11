Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Young Thug Facing Seven Additional Felony Charges After Guns and Drugs Found in Home Raid

The rapper was hit with RICO and gang activity charges earlier this week

young thug seven additional felony charges guns drugs
Young Thug, photo by Philip Cosores
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
May 11, 2022 | 3:20pm ET

    After being arrested on gang activity and racketeering charges in Atlanta earlier this week, Young Thug (born Jeffery Lamar Williams) is facing even more legal trouble. A search of Fulton County jail records has revealed seven more felony charges stemming from guns and drugs that were found in a police raid of his home in the Buckhead area of Atlanta.

    Specifically, the charges include Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute; Possession of a Schedule III, Iv or V Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute; Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony; and Possession of Sawed-Off Shotgun, Sawed-Off Rifle, Machine Gun, dangerous Weapon, or Silencer. There are also three separate charges of Unlawful for Person Employed By/Associated with Criminal Street Gang to Conduct/Participate in Criminal Activity.

    On Monday, Thug was arrested after being named in a 56-count indictment in which Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis alleged that Thugger’s label Young Stoner Life Records acted as a criminal street gang with ties to the national Bloods organization.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Thug, fellow rapper and close associate Gunna, and 26 others were charged with violating Georgia’s criminal racketeering laws under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. For a better understanding of how the prosecutor is using RICO laws to make a case against Thug, Gunna, and YSL Records, read our explainer here.

    This is a developing story…

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Kendrick Lamar's artwork Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Kendrick Lamar Reveals Artwork for New Album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

May 11, 2022

nova twins puzzles stream

Nova Twins Unveil New Song "Puzzles" Ahead of Upcoming Album Supernova: Stream

May 11, 2022

young thug raketeering rico act crimes trial charges counts murder conspiracy gang

Young Thug, Racketeering, and RICO, Explained

May 11, 2022

Rob Zombie Munsters Set

Rob Zombie's Walking Tour of Munsters Set Shows Off Authenticity of His Big-Screen Adaptation

May 11, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Young Thug Facing Seven Additional Felony Charges After Guns and Drugs Found in Home Raid

Menu Shop Search Sale