Creators of Dark Share Trailer for New Series 1899: Watch

Mystery and horror on the high seas

1899 teaser trailer emily beechum netflix watch stream
1899 (Netflix)
June 6, 2022 | 5:16pm ET

    Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, the creators of the smash hit German series Dark, are back with an English-language follow-up that promises to be just as mysterious and twisted. 1899 is coming to Netflix later this year, and the first teaser trailer is out now.

    1899 — not to be confused with the Yellowstone prequel 1883 — stars Emily Beecham (Hail, Caesar!) as Maura Franklin. According to the official logline, “Multinational immigrants traveling from the old continent to the new encounter a nightmarish riddle aboard a second ship adrift on the open sea.”

    The teaser only hints at what this “nightmarish riddle” might entail, but it definitely seems to be small and pyramid shaped, judging by the trailer’s opening image and recurring triangular typography. Viewers also get a glimpse of a newspaper headline suggesting that a certain ship is still missing, as well as several creepy seaboard scenes, including a moment when a dining room full of passengers all drink tea in unison, and a whirlpool that seems poised to swallow a ship whole.

    1899 co-stars Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musiał, Anton Lesser, Mathilde Ollivier, Rosalie Craig, and Jonas Bloquet. Check out the teaser trailer below.

