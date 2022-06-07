Menu
Letter from the Editor: Stuff We Liked in 2022 (So Far)

It's the return of our Midyear Report, where we run down the best music, TV shows, and films of the past six months

2022 midyear report
Illustration by Steven Fiche
June 7, 2022 | 9:30am ET

    The birds are chirping, the sun is shining, and the sweat is dripping once again. In other words, summer (and outdoor concert season) is upon us!

    Okay, while the first day of summer technically isn’t for another two weeks, it is most certainly already Midyear List Season. Our Midyear Report took a hiatus in 2021 due to the 2021-ness of it all, but we’re back today (June 7th) with the first of a handful of glorious lists recapping the first six months of 2022.

    Leading the parade is our very sexy 50 Top Songs of 2022 (So Far) list — check it out here. You’ll also want to keep a look out for our Top Albums, Top TV Shows, and Top Films lists, along with our picks for the best hip-hop albums and metal albums we’ve heard thus far.

    Grab your favorite silly hard seltzer and keep checking back at this page over the next week so you don’t miss a thing. Here’s to summer, and another six months of great music!

    — Gab Ginsberg
    Managing Editor

    Tuesday, June 7th:

    Best Songs 2022 So Far
     Editor's Pick
    Top 50 Songs of 2022 (So Far)

    Best Movies 2022 So Far
     Editor's Pick
    10 Best Films of 2022 (So Far)

