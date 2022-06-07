Letter from the Editor: Stuff We Liked in 2022 (So Far)

The birds are chirping, the sun is shining, and the sweat is dripping once again. In other words, summer (and outdoor concert season) is upon us!

Okay, while the first day of summer technically isn’t for another two weeks, it is most certainly already Midyear List Season. Our Midyear Report took a hiatus in 2021 due to the 2021-ness of it all, but we’re back today (June 7th) with the first of a handful of glorious lists recapping the first six months of 2022.

Leading the parade is our very sexy 50 Top Songs of 2022 (So Far) list — check it out here. You’ll also want to keep a look out for our Top Albums, Top TV Shows, and Top Films lists, along with our picks for the best hip-hop albums and metal albums we’ve heard thus far.

Grab your favorite silly hard seltzer and keep checking back at this page over the next week so you don’t miss a thing. Here’s to summer, and another six months of great music!

— Gab Ginsberg

Managing Editor

Tuesday, June 7th: