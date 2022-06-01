K-pop quartet aespa have released a surprise track, “Illusion,” ahead of their new EP, set to be released next month. Girls – The 2nd Mini Album is due to drop on July 8th via Warner Music, and will include lead single “Life’s Too Short.”

In the meantime, aespa — comprised of KARINA, WINTER, GISELLE, AND NINGNING — will be keeping fans entertained with the high-energy “sneak peak” track. “Illusion” continues the trend that aespa has set with most of their music, offering a vibrant beat and an earworm chorus. The group has been going nonstop over the past year, presumably engaging with a whole new group of fans after their recent debut performance at Coachella.

Girls – The 2nd Mini Album will mark aespa’s first release with Warner Music, signaling continued growth into the global market. Having debuted in just 2020, their rapid growth has already placed them on an impressive trajectory in the K-pop sphere and beyond. This release will follow the group’s 2021 EP, Savage – The 1st Mini Album, which included the enormous single of the same name. The EP peaked in the Top 20 of the Billboard Top 200, becoming the highest entry on the Top 200 and Artist 100 for a K-Pop girl group’s debut.

Additionally, Apple Music announced aespa as the newest global Up Next artist, part of Apple Music’s monthly artist initiative geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent. As Up Next artists, aespa fans (known as MY) can expect a short film, an interview on Apple Music 1 radio, and a slot on Jimmy Kimmel Live. SM Entertainment, the management company behind the group, has promised more appearances to come as well — although there’s no news yet about a tour.

While fans are going to have to wait until June 24th and new single “Life’s Too Short” for a full music video and new choreography, “Illusion” is here to tide us over in the meantime. =

Stream it below.