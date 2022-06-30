Alanis Morissette Honors Former Touring Bandmate Taylor Hawkins in London: Watch

Prior to joining Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins was the drummer in Alanis Morissette’s touring band when she hit the road in support of her breakthrough album, Jagged Little Pill. During Morissette’s recent stop at London’s O2 Arena on her trek celebrating the 25th anniversary of the record, the singer paid tribute to Hawkins while performing “Ironic.”

While Morissette ran through one of her biggest hits, footage of Hawkins both on stage and behind the scenes was shown on the giant screens behind her. After the song was finished, one of the screens simply displayed the words “In Memory of Taylor Hawkins.” Watch fan-shot footage below

Hawkins manned the drums in Morissette’s band from 1995 to 1997 after playing gigs for another Canadian singer, Sass Jordan. Whenever he had the opportunity, Hawkins credited Morissette for giving him a big break.

“I remember like, putting the cassette [for ‘You Oughta Know’] in my girlfriend’s car and my girlfriend was like, ‘That’s gonna be huge,'” Hawkins told KLOS 95.5 about hearing Morissette’s music for the first time. “I was like, ‘Yeah, uh huh.’ Like, you could kinda hear it. And so I joined the band or she put the band together and I was lucky enough to get the gig as the drummer.”

According to Dave Grohl, Morissette seemed to sense that Hawkins would eventually join Foo Fighters. “During his stint as Alanis Morissette’s drummer, long before he became a Foo Fighter, we would bump into each other backstage at festivals all over the world, and our chemistry was so obvious that even Alanis herself once asked him, ‘What are you going to do when Dave asks you to be his drummer?'” Grohl wrote in his 2021 autobiography, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music.

Morissette is on the road with special guest Garbage through October; grab your seats here. She’s also set to play Foo Fighters’ all-star tribute concert honoring Hawkins in Los Angeles on September 27th. Tickets are currently sold out, but you can check Ticketmaster in case more seats open up.

The iconic musician is also making her way to the small screen by developing and writing the upcoming ABC sitcom Relatable. Loosely based on her life and career, it will also feature new original music from Morissette.