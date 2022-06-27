Alec Baldwin to Alienate Remaining Fans with Interview of Woody Allen

After Alec Baldwin was involved in the accidental fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins, you may have thought, ‘He wouldn’t do anything else to cause controversy… Woody?'” But as the veteran actor announced on social media, he’ll be interviewing filmmaker and accused child molester Woody Allen on Tuesday, June 28th, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

“Let me preface this by stating that I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone’s judgments and sanctimonious posts here,” Baldwin wrote. “I am OBVIOUSLY someone who has my own set of beliefs and COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else’s speculation. If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that’s your issue.”

This is a reference to Allen v Farrow, HBO’s four-part documentary that follows the collapse of Allen’s longtime relationship with Mia Farrow, first after the filmmaker began a sexual relationship with her adopted 21-year-old daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, and continuing after then-7-year-old Dylan Farrow accused Allen of sexual molestation. Allen v Farrow featured new interviews with Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow, Ronan Farrow, family friend Carly Simon, prosecutor Frank Maco, and more. Allen called the film a “hatchet job riddled with falsehoods.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Baldwin has worked with Allen three times: on 1990’s Alice (starring Mia Farrow), 2012’s To Rome with Love, and 2013’s Blue Jasmine. Those holding out hope that the actor would conduct a hard-hitting interview had that idea dashed in Baldwin’s accompanying announcement video. “I’m going to be doing an Instagram Live with,” and here he lowered his voice and whispered, “Woody Allen. Who I love. I love you Woody. Instagram, I’m with Woody. Tuesday, 10:30.”

Alongside the other producers on the aborted film Rust, Baldwin is being sued by Hutchins’ family for wrongful death. Baldwin, who was set to star in the movie, was holding the gun at the time it went off, though he has claimed that he did not pull the trigger. As to why the gun was loaded with live ammo, the armorer and first assistant director seem to bear that responsibility. As Consequence has reported, both have histories of safety issues. Baldwin may yet face legal consequences; Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies says Baldwin has not yet been cleared of charges.