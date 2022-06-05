R.I.P. Alec John Such, Original Bon Jovi Bassist Dead at 70

Alec John Such, the original bassist of Bon Jovi, has died at the age of 70.

“We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such,” the band posted in a statement to social media on Sunday, June 5th. “He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band. To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him — He was a childhood friend of Tico [Torres] and brought Richie [Sambora] to see us perform. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today these special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We will miss him dearly.” A cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Prior to the formation of Bon Jovi in 1983, John Such played in a band with Sambora and managed a club in Sayreville, New Jersey. It was at this club, Hunka Bunka Ballroom, where he booked singer Jon Bon Jovi to play. The founding Bon Jovi lineup teamed Jon Bovi Jovi with John Such on bass, Sambora on guitar, Torres on drums, and David Bryan on keyboards.

John Such appeared on Bon Jovi’s first six albums, including their 1986 smash Slippery When Wet, which contained the band’s signature songs “Livin’ on a Prayer” and “Wanted Dead or Alive.”

By 1994, however, John Such was burnt out and announced his departure from the band. He was replaced by Hugh McDonald.

Alongside Jon Bon Jovi, Sambora, Torres, and Bryan, John Such was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Bon Jovi in 2018.