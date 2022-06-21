Menu
Alex G Announces New Album God Save the Animals, Shares “Runner”: Stream

His proper follow-up to 2019's House of Sugar

Alex G, photo by Chris Maggio
June 21, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    Alex G has announced that his next proper studio album will be out September 23rd via Domino. It’s called God Save the Animals, and he’s previewing the record with the new single “Runner.”

    Alex G tends to loosely envelop his albums in broad metaphors and concepts, and God Save the Animals is no different. Though he references “God” multiple times on the record, he uses the term to embody faith as a whole and a means of connection among the human race rather than a strict religious doctrine.

    Longtime fans will also note that the album sheds Alex of his typical homespun grit, as he’s opted to use proper studios and a larger team of engineers for the first time. The result means God Save the Animals might objectively be his most high-quality record yet, but it still includes the oddities that make an Alex G album an Alex G album. Pre-orders for physical copies of God Save the Animals are ongoing.

    Related Video

    “I like people who I can open up to/ You don’t judge for what I say, but judge me for what I do,” Alex sings in the opening lines of “Runner” over a deceptively “normal” power-pop jaunt. But soon, any sign of sanity starts to fade as the vocal track mutates: “I have done a couple bad things,” he sings in a distorted tone, culminating into an ear-splitting screech. Watch the music video for “Runner” below.

    To support the release, Alex G has mapped out a lengthy tour taking place this fall. The full itinerary is below, and tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

    Not long before Alex G shared his previous single “Blessing” back in May, he released his first-ever film score for the new movie We’re All Going to the World’s Fair. His last proper studio album was 2019’s House of Sugar.

    God Save the Animals Artwork:

    God Save the Animals Tracklist:
    01. After All
    02. Runner
    03. Mission
    04. S.D.O.S.
    05. No Bitterness
    06. Ain’t It Easy
    07. Cross the Sea
    08. Blessing
    09. Early Morning Waiting
    10. Immunity
    11. Headroom Piano
    12. Miracles
    13. Forgive

    Alex G 2022 Tour Dates:
    08/12 – Gothenberg, SE @ Way Out West
    08/14 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko
    08/15 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
    08/17 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival
    08/19 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
    08/20 – Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival
    08/22 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ The Cluny
    08/23 – Edinburgh, UK @ The Liquid Room
    10/06 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ~
    10/07 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ~
    10/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ~
    10/09 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ~
    10/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway ~
    10/12 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre ~
    10/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell ~
    10/16 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ~
    10/17 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ~
    10/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^
    10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^
    10/22 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park ^
    10/23 – The Glasshouse @ Pomona, CA ^
    10/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^
    10/26 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s ^
    10/27 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips ^
    10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young
    11/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^
    11/02 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^
    11/03 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^
    11/04 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre ^
    11/05 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall ^
    11/06 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre ^
    11/08 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^
    11/09 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^
    11/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^
    11/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^
    11/17 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^
    11/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^
    11/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

    ~ = w/ Barrie
    ^ = w/ Hatchie
    # = w/ Sadurn

