Hide Your Cats, All Episodes of ALF Now Streaming for Free

Great news for Earthlings, Melmacians, and anyone with complicated feelings about cats: All 102 episodes of the classic sitcom ALF are now streaming for free on Amazon’s Freevee.

Created by longtime Jim Henson associate Tom Patchett (The Great Muppet Caper, Muppets Take Manhattan) and veteran puppeteer Paul Fusco, ALF debuted in 1986 and ran for four Hawaiian shirt-filled seasons. It followed the terrestrial hijinks of Gordon Shumway, an Alien Life Form (ALF) and escapee from the destroyed planet Melmac whose intelligence was matched only by his hairiness. In the pilot episode, he crash landed in the suburban garage of the Tanners, and when he wasn’t trying to eat their pet cat, Lucky, he spent his time avoiding detection, staving off boredom, and attempting to understand 1980s American culture.

A planned reboot never got off the ground. But earlier this year, Shout! Factory acquired the distribution rights, and they’ve already announced plans for an extended ALF-verse that includes ALF: The Animated Series, and ALF Tales, which is also an animated series but will somehow be different. 26 episodes of the former and 21 episodes of the latter are “coming soon,” according to a statement from the company.

For now, Shout! Factory has put together a preview of the classic ALF episodes, so if you’d like, you can check out 30-seconds of out-of-context punchlines below.