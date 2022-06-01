Algernon Cadwallader Reunite for 2022 Tour

Algernon Cadwallader, the emo heroes who dropped two beloved albums and then disappeared, have reunited to announce their first tour in a decade.

The band last toured together in 2012, shortly after the release of their sophomore album Parrot Flies. The reunited lineup boasts every original band member, including Peter Helmis (vocals, bass), Joe Reinhart (guitar), Colin Mahony (guitar), Nick Tazza (drums on 2008’s Some Kind of Cadwallader), and Matt “Tank” Bergman (drums on 2011’s Parrot Flies).

“We’re just so stoked y’all have kept our band alive this long so that we have the opportunity to play these songs together again,” Helmis said in a statement. “These shows are gonna be 100% authentic Algernon.”

The 20-date tour kicks off October 14th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Algernon Cadwallader will cut across the midwest and up into Toronto, before doubling back and playing Brooklyn, Boston, and Baltimore on their way south to Atlanta. After a brief hiatus, the band will pick back up in Seattle before playing two nights in Portland and shows in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more. Check out the full itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Algernon Cadwallader 2022 Tour Dates:

10/14 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

10/15 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

10/16 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/17 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/18 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’s

10/19 — Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

10/20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Monarch

10/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/23 — Boston, MA @ Royale

10/25 — Baltimore, MD @ Otto Bar

10/27 — Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

10/28 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)

10/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory)

11/10 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/11 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/12 — Portland, OR @ Polaris

11/14 — Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

11/15 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

11/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

11/20 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory