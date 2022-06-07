Angel Olsen Performs “Big Time” on Kimmel: Watch

Angel Olsen just released a Big Time new album and celebrated on Monday night with a performance of the title track on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The 35-year-old songwriter performed with a cornucopia of strings, playing her own instrument while accompanied by guitars acoustic, bass, and pedal steel, even as a cello and violin swelled behind her. The set took place in front of a projection screen that captured rural landscapes evoked by her classic country-inspired new album, as you can see in the performance below.

Along with “Big Time,” Olsen previewed her country-twinged album with the singles “Through the Fires” and “All the Good Times.” In addition to the LP, the singer-songwriter recently honored Bob Dylan with a cover of “One Too Many Mornings,” while Jeff Tweedy paid tribute to Olsen herself with his own rendition of “Big Time.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Catch Olsen on tour this summer with Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker, or on her headlining European trek later this year. Tickets to all of the crooner’s shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster.