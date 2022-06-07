Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Angel Olsen Performs “Big Time” on Kimmel: Watch

The title track from her latest album

angel olsen big time kimmel jimmy live watch stream
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 7, 2022 | 10:10am ET

    Angel Olsen just released a Big Time new album and celebrated on Monday night with a performance of the title track on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

    The 35-year-old songwriter performed with a cornucopia of strings, playing her own instrument while accompanied by guitars acoustic, bass, and pedal steel, even as a cello and violin swelled behind her. The set took place in front of a projection screen that captured rural landscapes evoked by her classic country-inspired new album, as you can see in the performance below.

    Along with “Big Time,” Olsen previewed her country-twinged album with the singles “Through the Fires” and “All the Good Times.” In addition to the LP, the singer-songwriter recently honored Bob Dylan with a cover of “One Too Many Mornings,” while Jeff Tweedy paid tribute to Olsen herself with his own rendition of “Big Time.” 

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Catch Olsen on tour this summer with Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker, or on her headlining European trek later this year. Tickets to all of the crooner’s shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

pusha t let the smokers shine the coupes kimmel

Pusha T Performs "Let the Smokers Shine the Coupes" on Kimmel: Watch

June 7, 2022

supergrass jimmy kimmel live richard iii alternative rock britpop late night performances music news watch

Supergrass Revive "Richard III" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Watch

May 24, 2022

turnstile blackout the tonight show starring jimmy fallon watch stream

Turnstile Bring Darkness to Fallon with Vicious Performance of "Blackout": Watch

May 24, 2022

Japanese Breakfast SNL

Japanese Breakfast Performs on SNL, Eats Hot Dogs on Fallon: Watch

May 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Angel Olsen Performs "Big Time" on Kimmel: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale