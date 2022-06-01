Menu
Anthrax Announce Blu-Ray and CD Release of 40th Anniversary Livestream Concert

The 40th anniversary concert streamed in 2021 and will now be available as a standalone release on July 15th

anthrax 40th anniversary livestream bluray
Anthrax (photo by Ignacio Galvez)
June 1, 2022 | 3:58pm ET

    Anthrax are releasing their 40th anniversary “Anthrax XL” livestream concert on Blu-Ray, CD, and digitally on July 15th via Megaforce Records. Ahead of its arrival, the thrash greats have offered up a clip of their performance of “Aftershock.”

    In July 2021, Anthrax celebrated four decades of thrash-metal excellence with a virtual concert and retrospective featuring interviews, testimonials, and reflections from the band members and many close associates from the scene. Guitarist Scott Ian even gave a “walking tour” of Anthrax’s stomping ground: New York City.

    “Forty years doesn’t feel like 40 years,” said drummer Charlie Benante via press release. “Sometimes, I have to remind myself about how long this strange trip has been. I enjoy playing these songs, they’re such a huge part of my life, and I know for a lot of our fans, they play a big part in theirs as well.”

    For the Blu-Ray release, the band is offering up the full livestream concert — featuring a stacked set of career-spanning hits — along with never-before-seen rehearsal footage and Ian’s NYC tour. The entire concert clocks in at two hours and five minutes and was produced by Jack Bennett, Mike Monterulo, and Anthrax.

    “For me, each song was like reading through a scrapbook of my life and the band’s career,” recalled bassist Frank Bello of the livestream set. “Specifically, ‘Madhouse,’ one of my first recordings with the band, and then to where we are now with ‘Blood Eagle Wings.’ What a great ride it’s been, I’m very grateful.”

    The anniversary stream was a bit of a consolation, as Anthrax were planning on a major world tour to commemorate 40 years. However, being ever cautious during the pandemic, the band opted to push those plans back. They’re now set to head out with Black Label Society this summer for a co-headlining North American run, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

    “We had planned to do a big, 40th-anniversary world tour last year, but because of COVID, we couldn’t,” commented Ian. “So we’re doing our 40th- anniversary this year, our 41st. We’re starting in America in July, going out with Black Label Society and Hatebreed, and then we headline a UK and European tour this fall. We’re all really looking forward to being out on the road, playing shows and some deep cuts to celebrate our 40th with our fans.”

    Pre-order “Anthrax XL” on Blu-Ray/CD/digital via Megaforce. Below you can watch the preview clip of “Aftershock.”

