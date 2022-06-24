Avril Lavigne Covers Adele’s “Hello” for Spotify Singles: Stream

Avril Lavigne released a new cover of Adele’s “Hello” on Friday, June 24th. The track comes courtesy of the singer’s new Spotify Singles session.

On her version, Lavigne stays true to the spirit of Adele’s bombastic 2015 original, singing with regret and longing over a melancholy piano line. “Hello from the other side,” she wails with extra pain in her voice. “I must’ve called a thousand times/ To tell you I’m sorry for everything that I’ve done.”

Meanwhile, she also recorded a new, acoustic rendition of “Love Sux,” the title track off her most recent studio set, which was released back in February and also includes the hit singles “Bite Me” and “Love It When You Hate Me” featuring Blackbear.

“I love Adele’s song ‘Hello’ and have been dying to do a cover of it,” the Canadian superstar said in a statement. “The Spotify Singles sessions were a fun opportunity to finally do this cover as well as reimagine my own song ‘Love Sux’ as an acoustic version.”

Stream Lavigne’s Spotify Singles versions of “Hello” and “Love Sux” below.

In May, the “Complicated” singer headlined this year’s iteration of Boston Calling along with Metallica and Nine Inch Nails. She’s currently on the road with Machine Gun Kelly as part of the “Mainstream Sellout Tour,” which arrives at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 28th. Get tickets to see the pop-punk show live across the US here.