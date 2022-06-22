Back to the Future Musical Set for 2023 Broadway Debut

Broadway is going Back to the Future in 2023 with a musical adaptation of the beloved 1985 film.

Producers for Back to the Future: The Musical made the announcement on Wednesday, June 22nd with a teaser trailer posted to the franchise’s official Twitter account.

The 15-second clip begins with the words “Synchronize your watches” before showing actors playing Emmett “Doc” Brown and Marty McFly flying through time in their iconic DeLorean. The tweet also includes a sign-up link for first-access tickets.

Related Video

At this time, no further details are available, including the theater which will host the musical or who will be in its cast, crew, or creative and production teams. No specific dates have been announced, either.

Advertisement

The long-in-the-works Back to the Future: The Musical is currently playing at Adelphi Theatre in London. Bob Gale, who co-wrote all three BTTF films, penned the script, and it features music and lyrics by original score composer Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard. The West End production stars Olly Dobson in Michael J. Fox’s original role as McFly, while Roger Bart stands in for Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown.

While we await more details, watch the original film’s cast virtually reunite on Josh Gad’s “Reunited Apart” video series in 2020. You can also read why it’s one of the best movies of the ’80s as well as why it stands the test of time.