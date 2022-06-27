Barbra Streisand has joined a chorus of voices speaking out against the US Supreme Court’s overruling of Roe v. Wade, calling the court “the American Taliban” in a tweet.

“The Court uses religious dogma to overturn the constitutional right to abortion,” Streisand said on June 24th. “This Court is the American Taliban.”

The tweet came after Justice Samuel Alito wrote, “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision,” effectively returning the decision whether to allow the procedure back to the states. As such, eight states have already prohibited abortion altogether, while several others are expected to either ban or restrict it in the near future.

In another tweet, Streisand shared an article detailing Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion on the ruling, where he said the court’s rationale for banning abortion should also be applied to contraception, same-sex consensual relations, and same-sex marriage.

“Clarence Thomas should be ashamed of himself,” Streisand added. “We’ve got to expand the court and have Biden pick more rational judges who don’t lie.”

The court overruled Roe in a 5-4 decision, and the three justices Donald Trump appointed during his presidency — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett — supplied the votes to do so. Following the decision, Republican Senator Susan Collins said she felt “misled” by Kavanaugh’s vote, citing private assurances the justice made to her in the past regarding his stance on Roe. During Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings, according to Collins, he said he had no plans to overturn the ruling, persuading her to vote for his confirmation to the court.

Check out Streisand’s tweets below. The artist follows the likes of Janelle Monáe, Fiona Apple, Jack White, Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, and numerous other celebrities in condemning the court’s decision. Meanwhile, we rounded up a list of ways you can help protect reproductive freedom.

