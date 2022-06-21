Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Bartees Strange Announces First-Ever Headlining North American Tour

On the heels of his new album Farm to Table

bartees strange 2022 tour dates
Bartees Strange, photo by Leon Piotrowski
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 21, 2022 | 3:02pm ET

    Bartees Strange just released his 4AD debut, Farm to Tableand now, he’s readied a lengthy 2022 North American run marking his first-ever headlining tour.

    Spanning more than 20 dates, the trek kicks off in November, where the rising indie rocker will perform in cities like Pittsburgh, Detroit, Austin, Los Angeles, Nashville, and, of course, his hometown of Oklahoma City. Throughout most of the leg, he’ll be supported by Pom Pom Squad, with Spring Silver and They Hate Change joining them in Boston.

    Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, June 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    The string of dates follows the European leg of Strange’s tour, which begins in July. After a stretch of headlining shows, he’ll open up for The National before lending support to Metric, Interpol, and Spoon on their forthcoming tour.

    Advertisement

    Farm to Table features the singles “Cosigns,” “Hold the Line,” and “Wretched” — the latter of which Strange recently performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!  The artist also shared the Origins of another Farm to Table track, “Heavy Heart,” which we named one of the best songs of the year to date.

    Bartees Strange 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/01 — Six-Fours-Les-Plages, FR @ Ile Du Gaou
    07/03 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter 2022
    07/04 — Cologne, DE @ Helios37
    07/05 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
    07/07 — Berlin, DE @ Badehaus
    07/09 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival 2022
    07/11 — Munich, DE, Milla
    07/12 — Fribourg, CH @ Festival Les Georges
    07/13 — Rees-Haldern, NL @ Haldern Pop Bar
    07/14 — Amsterdam, NL @ Upstairs @ Paradiso
    07/16 — Leeds, GB @ Community Room @ Brudenell Social Club
    07/17 — Manchester, GB @ Night & Day Café
    07/19 — Cardiff, GB @ Clwb Ifor Bach
    07/20 — Brighton, GB @ Patterns
    07/21 — London, GB @ Powerhaus
    07/22 — Suffolk, GB @ Latitude Festival
    08/07 — Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium ^
    08/08 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater ^
    08/09 — Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater ^
    08/10 — Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater ^
    08/13 — North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA ^
    08/26 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage !
    08/27 — Ottawa, ON @ National Arts Centre !
    08/29 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS !
    08/30 — Quebec, QC @ Capitole de Quebec !
    09/01 — Halifax, NS @ Rebecca Cohn Auditorium !
    10/01 — Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Music Festival !
    11/03 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird
    11/04 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
    11/05 — Columbus, OH @ The Basement
    11/07 — St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club *
    11/08 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall [In The Round] *
    11/09 — Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch *
    11/14 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair #
    11/28 — Houston, TX @ White Oak *
    11/29 — Austin, TX @ Parish *
    11/30 — Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co *
    12/05 — San Diego, CA @ Music Box *
    12/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Regent *
    12/07 — San Francisco @ Independent *
    12/09 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos *
    12/10 — Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret *
    12/11 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir *
    12/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *
    12/14 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird *
    12/16 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall *
    12/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *
    12/19 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East *

    ^ = w/ The National
    ! = w/ Metric, Spoon, and Interpol
    * = w/ Pom Pom Squad
    # = w/ Pom Pom Squad, Spring Silver, and No They Hate Change

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Jack White Tickets Supply Chain Issues 2022 Tour Dates

How to Get Tickets to Jack White's 2022 Tour

June 21, 2022

Kid Cudi Tickets To The Moon 2022 World Tour Dates Don Toliver

How to Get Tickets to Kid Cudi’s 2022 Tour

June 21, 2022

manchester orchestra 2022 tour dates

Manchester Orchestra Announce Fall 2022 Tour Dates, Share Live Video for "Dinosaur": Watch

June 21, 2022

THICK Happy Now Loser album single stream

THICK Announce New Album Happy Now and 2022 Tour Dates

June 21, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bartees Strange Announces First-Ever Headlining North American Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale