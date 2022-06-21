Bartees Strange Announces First-Ever Headlining North American Tour

Bartees Strange just released his 4AD debut, Farm to Table, and now, he’s readied a lengthy 2022 North American run marking his first-ever headlining tour.

Spanning more than 20 dates, the trek kicks off in November, where the rising indie rocker will perform in cities like Pittsburgh, Detroit, Austin, Los Angeles, Nashville, and, of course, his hometown of Oklahoma City. Throughout most of the leg, he’ll be supported by Pom Pom Squad, with Spring Silver and They Hate Change joining them in Boston.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, June 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via via Ticketmaster.

The string of dates follows the European leg of Strange’s tour, which begins in July. After a stretch of headlining shows, he’ll open up for The National before lending support to Metric, Interpol, and Spoon on their forthcoming tour.

Farm to Table features the singles “Cosigns,” “Hold the Line,” and “Wretched” — the latter of which Strange recently performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The artist also shared the Origins of another Farm to Table track, “Heavy Heart,” which we named one of the best songs of the year to date.

Bartees Strange 2022 Tour Dates:

07/01 — Six-Fours-Les-Plages, FR @ Ile Du Gaou

07/03 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter 2022

07/04 — Cologne, DE @ Helios37

07/05 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

07/07 — Berlin, DE @ Badehaus

07/09 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival 2022

07/11 — Munich, DE, Milla

07/12 — Fribourg, CH @ Festival Les Georges

07/13 — Rees-Haldern, NL @ Haldern Pop Bar

07/14 — Amsterdam, NL @ Upstairs @ Paradiso

07/16 — Leeds, GB @ Community Room @ Brudenell Social Club

07/17 — Manchester, GB @ Night & Day Café

07/19 — Cardiff, GB @ Clwb Ifor Bach

07/20 — Brighton, GB @ Patterns

07/21 — London, GB @ Powerhaus

07/22 — Suffolk, GB @ Latitude Festival

08/07 — Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium ^

08/08 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater ^

08/09 — Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater ^

08/10 — Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater ^

08/13 — North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA ^

08/26 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage !

08/27 — Ottawa, ON @ National Arts Centre !

08/29 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS !

08/30 — Quebec, QC @ Capitole de Quebec !

09/01 — Halifax, NS @ Rebecca Cohn Auditorium !

10/01 — Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Music Festival !

11/03 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird

11/04 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

11/05 — Columbus, OH @ The Basement

11/07 — St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

11/08 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall [In The Round] *

11/09 — Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch *

11/14 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair #

11/28 — Houston, TX @ White Oak *

11/29 — Austin, TX @ Parish *

11/30 — Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co *

12/05 — San Diego, CA @ Music Box *

12/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Regent *

12/07 — San Francisco @ Independent *

12/09 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

12/10 — Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret *

12/11 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir *

12/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

12/14 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird *

12/16 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall *

12/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

12/19 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East *

^ = w/ The National

! = w/ Metric, Spoon, and Interpol

* = w/ Pom Pom Squad

# = w/ Pom Pom Squad, Spring Silver, and No They Hate Change