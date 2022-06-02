Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe Gets Release Date, First Trailer: Watch

Paramount+ has set a release date for the Mike Judge’s new animated movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, which is out exclusively on the streamer June 23rd. The announcement is accompanied by a first trailer, which you can watch below.

Marking the slacker duo’s first appearance on screen in more than a decade, the feature film sets the table for the upcoming return of the Gen X cartoon series. The plot explains how Beavis and Butt-Head arrived in the current day due to an accidental trip through time.

The trailer shows Beavis and Butt-Head blasting off into space and dealing with the loss of gravity, all while showing they haven’t grown up one bit. Landing in 2022 is a rude awakening, though the best friends do their best to pick up new technology. Meanwhile, Cornholio makes a cameo in a jailhouse.

Here’s the official logline:

“A tale that technically spans two centuries, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe promises to sit atop all future lists of the Dumbest Science Fiction Movies Ever Made. The saga begins when Beavis and Butt-Head wind up at space camp through ‘creative sentencing’ from a juvenile court judge in 1998. Mistaking a docking simulator for something else (huh huh), Beavis and Butt-Head excel at it and are asked to join the space shuttle mission in a PR move. After ruining the mission, they are left for dead in space and end up going through a black hole and reemerging back on Earth in 2022, only to discover a very different world — and find themselves considered Buttholes of Interest by the NSA, the governor of Texas, and a highly intelligent version of themselves from a parallel universe. Also they almost lose their virginity, but don’t.”

Premiering ahead of the series revival, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe features the voices of Judge, Gary Cole, Chris Diamantopoulos, Nat Faxon, Brian Huskey, Chi McBride, Tig Notaro, Stephen Root, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, and Jimmy O. Yang.

Arriving on Paramount+ alongside the movie will be more than 200 remastered episodes from the original Beavis and Butt-Head series, which first ran on MTV from 1993 through 1997, with a brief one-season revival in 2011.