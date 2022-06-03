Yes, Remastered Beavis and Butt-Head Episodes Will Include Music Videos

Over 200 remastered episodes of Beavis and Butt-Head are heading to Paramount+, and unlike the titular heroes, the audience is set to score. Paramount has confirmed to Consequence that these updated old episodes will include the original music videos.

Before they became big movie stars, Beavis and Butt-Head spent plenty of time on the couch watching music vids, saying awesome stuff like, “These dudes are pretty cool for a bunch of mimes,” of KISS, or wondering if Yanni is Beavis’ dad. This new brand of music criticism could be found on MTV from 1993 through 1997 (plus a one-season revival in 2011) and was reportedly improvised by creator Mike Judge, who voiced both characters. They belong with the show as much as T.P. belongs with a bunghole, so it’s great to hear that they’ll be included in the jump to Paramount+.

These socially stunted teens have a lot more to look forward to. The new film Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe arrives June 23rd, and features the voices of Judge, Gary Cole, Chris Diamantopoulos, Nat Faxon, Brian Huskey, Chi McBride, Tig Notaro, Stephen Root, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, and Jimmy O. Yang. Revisit the trailer now.