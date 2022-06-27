Ben Affleck’s 10-Year-Old Son Crashed Lamborghini into Parked BMW

Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son did the one thing you’d most like to avoid at a luxury car rental dealership, hopping behind the wheel of a souped-up Lamborghini and reversing straight into a parked BMW.

On June 26th, Samuel Garner Affleck, the youngest child of Ben and ex-wife Jennifer Garner, stepped into the driver’s seat of a running Lambo at 777 Exotics in Los Angeles. Seconds later, he appeared to make light contact with a white BMW.

Photos show the senior Affleck inspecting both vehicles, comforting his child, and having an animated conversation with dealership employees, while his partner Jennifer Lopez stood nearby typing on her phone.

Advertisement

Related Video

“Everyone is fine,” the senior Affleck’s reps told Entertainment Tonight. 777 Exotics added to TMZ that neither car sustained any real damage.

Up next, Affleck is reprising his role as Batman in DC’s The Flash, and it’s a safe bet that Samuel won’t be allowed in the driver’s seat of the Batmobile any time soon. Affleck recently starred in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, as well as Deep Water with his ex, Ana de Armas. He’s also set to appear in a sequel to The Accountant.