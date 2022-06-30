Beyoncé Reveals Cover Art for Renaissance

Beyoncé has revealed the cover art for her upcoming album Renaissance.

The image, which the singer first shared on social media, is an apparent homage to John Collier’s historic painting of noblewoman Lady Godiva, as well as of Bianca Jagger’s grand entrance on horseback at Studio 54 in 1977.

In a note accompanying the artwork, Beyoncé wrote: “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Renaissance is due out on Friday, July 29th. Earlier this month, she previewed the album with the house-inspired lead single, “Break My Soul,” which samples both Robin S.’s 1993 house anthem “Show Me Love” and Big Freedia’s “Explode.”