Big Time Rush on Reuniting, Reinventions, New Music, and the Forever Tour

All the while referencing Rick Astley, Abba, and Daft Punk

photo by Jordan Knight
Kyle Meredith with Big Time Rush, photo by Jordan Knight
June 24, 2022 | 12:08pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Big Time Rush joins Kyle Meredith to talk about their latest singles and upcoming “Forever Tour.” (Get tickets to the tour here!)

    Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Carlos PenaVega, and Logan Henderson discuss finding their direction and voice after recently reuniting, the chance to reinvent their older songs, and the impact of their original Nickelodeon show now having a revival on Netflix.

    The guys also take us through their new singles, which find them referencing Abba and Daft Punk at one point, and giving them a chance to pull off a pretty nice Rick Roll if they choose. We’re also tipped off on a handful more songs that will see release this year as well as some fun video footage.

    Listen to Big Time Rush talk about the “Forever Tour,” influences, and more above or via the YouTube player below. After that, don’t forget to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

