Big Time Rush on Reuniting, Reinventions, New Music, and the Forever Tour

Big Time Rush joins Kyle Meredith to talk about their latest singles and upcoming “Forever Tour.” (Get tickets to the tour here!)

Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Carlos PenaVega, and Logan Henderson discuss finding their direction and voice after recently reuniting, the chance to reinvent their older songs, and the impact of their original Nickelodeon show now having a revival on Netflix.

The guys also take us through their new singles, which find them referencing Abba and Daft Punk at one point, and giving them a chance to pull off a pretty nice Rick Roll if they choose. We’re also tipped off on a handful more songs that will see release this year as well as some fun video footage.

Listen to Big Time Rush talk about the "Forever Tour," influences, and more above or via the YouTube player below.