Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Bill Cosby Reacts to Sexual Assault Guilty Verdict: “Booyah!”

The disgraced comedian is excited that he's only been ordered to pay $500,000 to his sexual assault victim, Judy Huth

supreme court wont hear bill cosby case
Bill Cosby, photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 22, 2022 | 11:47am ET

    Bill Cosby had an interesting reaction to a civil court jury finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

    Speaking to TMZ, Cosby’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, relayed the disgraced comedian’s reaction to Tuesday’s verdict. Wyatt said that when he informed Cosby that he had been ordered to pay $500,000 to his accuser, Judy Huth, Cosby responded, “What? That’s all?” followed up with a “Booyah!”

    Cosby apparently feels vindicated because the jury did not award any punitive damages. He nonetheless still plans to appeal the verdict, according to Wyatt. He also reportedly reached out and spoke to the two jurors who sided with him.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Huth accused Cosby of assaulting her at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles in 1974. She is one of more than 60 women who have made claims of sexual misconduct against Cosby over the years; however, most of Cosby’s accusers were unable to file their own lawsuits due to statutes of limitations. In 2018, Cosby convicted of sexually assaulting Temple University sports administrator Andrea Constand. He was sentenced three to 10 years in prison, but in 2021 Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court overturned Cosby’s conviction after finding an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case.

    Since his release from prison last year, the disgraced entertainer has teased — and then called off — a post-prison stand-up comedy tour, while filmmaker W. Kamau Bell reckoned with mourning an idol in the documentary We Need to Talk About Cosby

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Nova Twins tour

Nova Twins Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour

June 22, 2022

Through The Soil II Compilation Charity Faye Webster Julien Baker Tomberlin

Julien Baker, Faye Webster, and Tomberlin Contribute to Charity Compilation Through the Soil II: Stream

June 22, 2022

kacey musgraves covers elvis presley can't help fallin' in love stream

Kacey Musgraves Covers Elvis Presley's "Can’t Help Falling in Love": Stream

June 22, 2022

Stone Gossard Ani DiFranco Disorders abortion rights new song stream

Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard and Ani DiFranco Connect on New Song "Disorders": Stream

June 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bill Cosby Reacts to Sexual Assault Guilty Verdict: "Booyah!"

Menu Shop Search Sale