Bill Cosby Reacts to Sexual Assault Guilty Verdict: “Booyah!”

Bill Cosby had an interesting reaction to a civil court jury finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

Speaking to TMZ, Cosby’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, relayed the disgraced comedian’s reaction to Tuesday’s verdict. Wyatt said that when he informed Cosby that he had been ordered to pay $500,000 to his accuser, Judy Huth, Cosby responded, “What? That’s all?” followed up with a “Booyah!”

Cosby apparently feels vindicated because the jury did not award any punitive damages. He nonetheless still plans to appeal the verdict, according to Wyatt. He also reportedly reached out and spoke to the two jurors who sided with him.

Huth accused Cosby of assaulting her at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles in 1974. She is one of more than 60 women who have made claims of sexual misconduct against Cosby over the years; however, most of Cosby’s accusers were unable to file their own lawsuits due to statutes of limitations. In 2018, Cosby convicted of sexually assaulting Temple University sports administrator Andrea Constand. He was sentenced three to 10 years in prison, but in 2021 Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court overturned Cosby’s conviction after finding an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case.

Since his release from prison last year, the disgraced entertainer has teased — and then called off — a post-prison stand-up comedy tour, while filmmaker W. Kamau Bell reckoned with mourning an idol in the documentary We Need to Talk About Cosby.