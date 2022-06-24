Billie Eilish Calls Supreme Court’s Repeal of Abortion Rights “A Really Really Dark Day for Women”

While becoming the youngest ever solo headliner at Glastonbury Festival on June 24th, Billie Eilish used her platform — as she has done many times before — to speak up about abortion rights in the wake of the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Prior to performing “Your Power,” Eilish told the crowd that the song is “about the concept of power and how we always need to remember not to abuse it.”

“Today is a really really dark day for women in the US,” she added. “And I’m just going to say that because I can’t bear to think about it anymore in this moment.”

Eilish has weighed in on abortion rights several times in the past. During a June gig in Manchester, the pop star debuted a new song called “TV,” in which she sings, “The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial/ While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade.” Before that, Eilish said, “My body, my fucking choice” during an October 2021 concert in Texas, and in 2019, she joined 140 artists in signing an open letter protesting abortion bans.

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling, countless actors, artists, and musicians responded, with Jack White and Taylor Swift included among them. Phoebe Bridgers also led her own Glastonbury crowd in chanting, “Fuck the Supreme Court!”

Meanwhile, companies like Disney, Amazon, and Netflix have stepped up to the plate by offering to reimburse employees for travel expenses if they need to seek an abortion in a state where it’s still legal. Check out our roundup of ways you can support reproductive rights if you’re looking to help.