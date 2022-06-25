Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Billie Eilish Slams Internet for Depp v. Heard Obsession: “Who Fucking Gives a Fuck?”

"Women are losing rights for their bodies, so why are we talking about celebrities' divorce trials?"

billie eilish depp heard
Billie Eilish, photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 25, 2022 | 1:03pm ET

    Billie Eilish is nothing if not outspoken regarding current events, and her new song “TV” kills two birds with one stone by expressing disgust about both the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial and the US Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. In a new interview discussing the track, the artist questioned the Internet’s strange prioritization of one case over the other, asking, “Women are losing rights for their bodies, so why are we talking about celebrities’ divorce trials?”

    Eilish debuted “TV” at a Manchester show earlier this month, shortly after the court’s plans to overturn Roe were leaked. In the song, she sings the line, “The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial/ While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade.” The young pop star explained the origins of the track in an interview with NME, which coincidentally ran on June 24th, the day the ruling became official.

    “I was in this state of depression, losing my own rights to my own body, and then I’d go on the internet and it would be people giving their take on this trial,” Eilish said. “Who fucking gives a fuck? Women are losing rights for their bodies, so why are we talking about celebrities’ divorce trials? Who gives a shit? Let them figure it out on their own. The internet bothers the shit out of me sometimes…”

    Eilish also spoke up in defense of abortion rights during her headlining Glastonbury set. “Today is a really really dark day for women in the US,” she said. “And I’m just going to say that because I can’t bear to think about it anymore in this moment.”

    Numerous other celebrities, including Pearl Jam, Taylor Swift, and Jack White, spoke out against Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. Meanwhile, Lizzo donated $1 million to Planned Parenthood, and companies like  Disney, Netflix, Comcast, Sony, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced that they will reimburse travel expenses for employees seeking an abortion.

    Related Video

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

cyndi lauper sally's pigeons (2022 redux)

Cyndi Lauper Shares "Sally's Pigeons (Redux 2022)," Update of 1993 Abortion Song: Stream

June 25, 2022

rage against the machine abortion pledge

Rage Against the Machine Pledge $475,000 to Abortion Rights

June 25, 2022

j-hope of BTS in June 2022

j-hope Sets Release Date for New Solo Album Jack In The Box

June 25, 2022

Lizzo Tickets 2022 Tour Special album dates

Lizzo and Live Nation Pledge $1 Million to Planned Parenthood

June 24, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Billie Eilish Slams Internet for Depp v. Heard Obsession: "Who Fucking Gives a Fuck?"

Menu Shop Search Sale