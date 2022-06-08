Billie Eilish Debuts Politically Charged New Song “TV” in Manchester: Watch

Billie Eilish is in the midst of her “Happier Than Ever Tour,” and at a recent gig in Manchester, she debuted a politically charged new song called “TV.” Watch fan footage of the performance below.

Sitting down for an acoustic segment with her brother FINNEAS, Eilish revealed that “We haven’t played a new song live before it’s out since 2017 or 2018. This is one we just wrote, and we just wanted to play for you.” With that, the pair launched into a quiet, melancholy number — perhaps the first look at her next record.

Eilish sings of, “Sinking in the sofa while we all betray each other/ What’s the point of anything?” and explores some deeply personal issues. “I’ll try not to starve myself,” she coos, “Just because you’re mad at me.”

“TV” also includes an indictment of what attracts society’s attention. “The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial,” she sang in apparent reference to Depp v. Heard, “While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade.”

This is hardly the first time Eilish has weighed in on abortion rights. During an October concert in Texas, she said, “My body, my fucking choice,” and in 2019 she joined 140 other artists in signing an open letter protesting abortion bans.

Eilish released Happier Than Ever last summer. Next week, she’ll unveil Overheated, a six-day climate summit in London that includes a performance by Sigrid and Love Ssega and a screening of the Overheated documentary, which features appearances from Eilish, FINNEAS, Yungblud, Vivienne Westwood, Emily Eavis, and girl in red. Then, later in the month, the young pop star will headline Glastonbury’s first festival in three years. Grab tickets to Eilish’s upcoming tour dates via Ticketmaster.

Last month, Eilish opened up about her experience with Tourette’s in an interview with David Letterman. Before that, she brought out Hayley Williams for a surprise performance of Paramore’s “Misery Business” at Coachella.