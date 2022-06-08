Dwayne Johnson Is Finally a Superhero (Sort of) in First Black Adam Trailer: Watch

The first trailer for the DC Extended Universe movie Black Adam has arrived, and it brings us the birth of a Dwayne “The Superhero” Johnson.

The Rock has been talking about turning the DC Comics anti-hero into a live-action blockbuster for over a decade. After numerous delays and what felt like endless teases, Johnson’s dream has finally come true.

The Black Adam trailer sets up a pretty basic comic book premise: Man dies and is reborn with godlike powers, rage over years of slavery and death of his son makes him murderous, must decide if he will be savior or destroyer. Okay, so not basic, but we’re not getting a ton of plot points in this first preview.

Advertisement

We do get teases of the other characters surrounding Johnson, however. There’s the stern and ethical Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), the size-shifting Atom-Smasher (Noah Centineo), the twisting green blur Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and the “Oh-lord-the comparisons-to-Doctor Strange’s-powers-are-never-gonna-stop” Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan). Another thing missing from the trailer is any sense of a villain, as all we see are a bunch of faceless, armored goons on hover bikes and a couple guys with guns you know aren’t going to be a threat.

What this first-look at Black Adam is really showing us is we’re getting an overpowered Dwayne Johnson superhero (sort of?) character. While being soundtracked by a remix of Kanye West and JAY-Z’s “Murder to Excellence,” Johnson’s Black Adam demolishes a statue with lightning, punches an airplane, explodes a hover bike and its rider with essentially his head, and catches a rocket and then survives its explosion.

Advertisement

Director Jaume Collet-Serra clearly wants us to know that this will be a comic book character that doesn’t pull his punches. Check out the Black Adam trailer below, and catch the film when it rips apart theaters on October 21st.