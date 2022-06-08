Apple TV+ Shares Mysterious Black Bird Trailer with Taron Egerton and Ray Liotta: Watch

Apple TV+ has unveiled the mysterious official trailer for Black Bird, a new limited series starring Taron Egerton (Rocketman) and the late great Ray Liotta in one of his final on-screen performances. The six-episode thriller arrives one month from today on July 8th.

Egerton stars as Jimmy Keene, the troubled son of decorated policeman Big Jim Keene (Liotta). According to an official description, when the younger Keene “is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime — enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole.”

“Dad, tell me there’s a way out of this,” Jimmy begs through a prison phone in the trailer. “Not a quick one,” his father replies. Viewers also get a few creepy glimpses of Hall, who says, “In my dreams I kill women. But they’re just dreams.”

Related Video

Black Bird is based on the memoir In with the Devil: A Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption by James Keene and Hillel Levin. The story has been developed and produced by acclaimed crime author Dennis Lehane (Mystic River, Gone Baby Gone, Shutter Island), and the first three episodes are helmed by Michaël R. Roskam, who directed James Gandolfini’s final on-screen performance in The Drop. If you see Roskam tell him to stay away from Julie Andrews, and meanwhile check out the trailer below.

Liotta passed away last month at the age of 67. Revisit our feature on his best roles now.