Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Black Country, New Road Announce Fall 2022 US Tour with black midi

Now a six-piece after the departure of Isaac Wood, the UK rockers will perform a set of completely new music

Black Country New Road 2022 fall us tour black midi
Black Country, New Road
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
June 7, 2022 | 12:10pm ET

    Black Country, New Road are headed out on their first-ever US tour in Fall 2022 with black midi. The string of shows will see the UK rockers performing as a six-piece after announcing frontman Isaac Wood’s departure from the band in January.

    Kicking off with a headlining show at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom on September 5th, the trek also includes cities like Austin, San Diego, Los Angeles, and more. It wraps on September 29th in Reno, Nevada. See the full itinerary below.

    Tickets are available now for the black midi dates via Ticketmaster. Meanwhile, you can grab your seat for the Bowery Ballroom concert on Friday, June 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “As is the case with all our upcoming shows we will be performing a set of completely new music,” the band wrote on social media. “We will not be playing any music from For the first time or Ants From Up There.” They added, “We are incredibly excited to finally make our way out to the states and look forward to seeing as many of you as possible whilst we are out there.”

    The group teased as much when announcing Woods’ departure. “Although Isaac won’t be part of the group any longer, the rest of us will be continuing to make music together as Black Country, New Road,” they wrote. “In fact, we’ve already started working on it.”

    Ants From Up There arrived in early February, less than a week after Wood’s departure was announced. It followed their breakthrough debut For the first time, one of the best albums of 2021.

    Advertisement

    Black Country, New Road 2022 Tour Dates
    06/10-12 – Oxfordshire, UK @Kite Festival
    06/17-19 – Vilnius, LT @ 8 Festival
    07/07-9 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival
    07/13-17 – Dour, BE @Dour Festival
    07/16 – Riga, LV @ Positivus Festival
    07/23 – London, UK @ Visions Festival
    08/05-6 – Tasov, CZ @ Beseda U Bigbitu
    08/11 – Gothenberg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
    08/13 – Haldern DE @ Haldern Pop
    08/15 – Winterthur, CH @ Winterthurer MusikFestwochen
    08/18-21 – Crickhowell, UK, Green Man Festival
    08/18 – St. Malo, FR @ Route Du Rock
    08/21 – Istanbul, TR @ Parkorman ^
    08/26 – Turin, IT @ Todays Festival
    08/28 – Edinburgh, UK @ Connect Festival
    09/02-5 – Vlieland, Netherlands @ Into the Great Wide Open
    09/05 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    09/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live *
    09/07 – Richmond, VA @ The National *
    09/09 – Ashville, NC @ The Orange Peel *
    09/10 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *
    09/12 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *
    09/14 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *
    09/16 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk *
    09/20 – Tuscon, AZ @ Club Congress *
    09/22 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House *
    09/23 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box *
    09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre *
    09/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre *
    09/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s *
    09/29 – Reno, NV @ Cargo Concert Hall *
    11/13 – Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City

    ^ = w/ Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
    * = w/ black midi

    Black Country New Road 2022 fall us tour poster black midi

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

kennyhoopla 2022 tour dates pop punk music news tickets

KennyHoopla Announces 2022 US Tour Dates

June 7, 2022

Halestorm new album

Halestorm Announce Fall 2022 Headlining Tour with The Warning and New Years Day

June 7, 2022

regina spektor 2022 tour dates loveology

Regina Spektor Maps Out 2022 Tour Dates, Shares "Loveology": Stream

June 7, 2022

Dirty Honey 2022 tour

Dirty Honey Announce 2022 Headlining North American Tour

June 7, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Black Country, New Road Announce Fall 2022 US Tour with black midi

Menu Shop Search Sale