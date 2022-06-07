Black Country, New Road Announce Fall 2022 US Tour with black midi

Black Country, New Road are headed out on their first-ever US tour in Fall 2022 with black midi. The string of shows will see the UK rockers performing as a six-piece after announcing frontman Isaac Wood’s departure from the band in January.

Kicking off with a headlining show at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom on September 5th, the trek also includes cities like Austin, San Diego, Los Angeles, and more. It wraps on September 29th in Reno, Nevada. See the full itinerary below.

Tickets are available now for the black midi dates via Ticketmaster. Meanwhile, you can grab your seat for the Bowery Ballroom concert on Friday, June 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time here.

“As is the case with all our upcoming shows we will be performing a set of completely new music,” the band wrote on social media. “We will not be playing any music from For the first time or Ants From Up There.” They added, “We are incredibly excited to finally make our way out to the states and look forward to seeing as many of you as possible whilst we are out there.”

The group teased as much when announcing Woods’ departure. “Although Isaac won’t be part of the group any longer, the rest of us will be continuing to make music together as Black Country, New Road,” they wrote. “In fact, we’ve already started working on it.”

Ants From Up There arrived in early February, less than a week after Wood’s departure was announced. It followed their breakthrough debut For the first time, one of the best albums of 2021.

Black Country, New Road 2022 Tour Dates

06/10-12 – Oxfordshire, UK @Kite Festival

06/17-19 – Vilnius, LT @ 8 Festival

07/07-9 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival

07/13-17 – Dour, BE @Dour Festival

07/16 – Riga, LV @ Positivus Festival

07/23 – London, UK @ Visions Festival

08/05-6 – Tasov, CZ @ Beseda U Bigbitu

08/11 – Gothenberg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/13 – Haldern DE @ Haldern Pop

08/15 – Winterthur, CH @ Winterthurer MusikFestwochen

08/18-21 – Crickhowell, UK, Green Man Festival

08/18 – St. Malo, FR @ Route Du Rock

08/21 – Istanbul, TR @ Parkorman ^

08/26 – Turin, IT @ Todays Festival

08/28 – Edinburgh, UK @ Connect Festival

09/02-5 – Vlieland, Netherlands @ Into the Great Wide Open

09/05 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

09/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live *

09/07 – Richmond, VA @ The National *

09/09 – Ashville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

09/10 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *

09/12 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

09/14 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

09/16 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

09/20 – Tuscon, AZ @ Club Congress *

09/22 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House *

09/23 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box *

09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre *

09/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre *

09/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s *

09/29 – Reno, NV @ Cargo Concert Hall *

11/13 – Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City

^ = w/ Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

* = w/ black midi