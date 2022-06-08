Blondie Announce First-Ever Box Set Blondie: Against the Odds 1974-1982, Share “Moonlight Drive” Cover: Stream

Big news for Blondie fans: The legendary new wavers have announced their first-ever box set, Blondie: Against the Odds 1974-1982. Out on August 26th via UMe and The Numero Group, the package compiles 124 tracks from the band’s storied career, including 36 previously unreleased songs.

Against the Odds features remastered versions of Blondie’s first six albums — Blondie, Plastic Letters, Parallel Lines, Eat to the Beat, Autoamerican, and The Hunter — as well as their first studio session, alternate versions, outtakes, and demos. What’s more, the box set offers track by track commentary by all seven of the original band members in a huge set of liner notes that also includes unpublished photos of the band and a 120-page illustrated discography.

Blondie: Against the Odds 1974-1982 is available as 10xLP and 8xCD super deluxe collectors’ edition or 4xLP or 3xCD deluxe. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Advertisement

Related Video

“It really is a treat to see how far we have come when I listen to these early attempts to capture our ideas on relatively primitive equipment,” said Debbie Harry in a statement. “Fortunately the essence of being in a band in the early 70’s held some of the anti-social, counter culture energies of the groups that were the influencers of the 60’s. I am excited about this special collection. When I listen to these old tracks, it puts me there like I am a time traveler. As bad as it was sometimes, it was also equally as good. No regrets. More music.”

As a preview of the box set, Blondie shared a previously unreleased cover of The Doors’ 1967 single “Moonlight Drive.” Stream it below.

Last year, Blondie gifted their artsier fans with the similarly titled Against the Odds graphic novel, and Harry and Chris Stein went deep on the proto-hip-hop classic “Rapture” during an appearance on Story Behind the Song. This August, the duo and the rest of Blondie will hit the road with The Damned for a US tour. Tickets to those shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Blondie: Against the Odds 1974-1982 Super Deluxe Collectors’ Edition Tracklist:

Blondie

Side A

01. X Offender

02. Little Girl Lies

03. In the Flesh

04. Look Good in Blue

05. In the Sun

06. A Shark in Jets Clothing

Side B

01. Man Overboard

02. Rip Her to Shreds

03. Rifle Range

04. Kung Fu Girl

05. The Attack of the Giant Ants

Plastic Letters

Side A

01. Fan Mail

02. Denis

03. Bermuda Triangle Blues (Flight 45)

04. Youth Nabbed as Sniper

05. Contact in Red Square

06. (I’m Always Touched By Your) Presence, Dear

07. I’m on E

Advertisement

Side B

01. I Didn’t Have the Nerve to Say No

02. Love at the Pier

03. No Imagination

04. Kidnapper

05. Detroit 442

06. Cautious Lip

Parallel Lines

Side A

01. Hanging on the Telephone

02. One Way or Another

03. Picture This

04. Fade Away and Radiate

05. Pretty Baby

06. I Know But I Don’t Know

Side B

01. 11:59

02. Will Anything Happen

03. Sunday Girl

04. Heart of Glass

05. I’m Gonna Love You Too

06. Just Go Away

Advertisement

Eat to The Beat

Side A

01. Dreaming

02. The Hardest Part

03. Union City Blue

04. Shayla

05. Eat to the Beat

06. Accidents Never Happen

Side B

01. Die Young Stay Pretty

02. Slow Motion

03. Atomic

04. Sound-A-Sleep

05. Victor

06. Living in the Real World

Autoamerican

Side A

01. Europa

02. Live It Up

03. Here’s Looking at You

04. The Tide Is High

05. Angels on the Balcony

06. Go Through It

Advertisement

Side B

01. Do the Dark

02. Rapture

03. Faces

04. T-Birds

05. Walk Like Me

06. Follow Me

The Hunter

Side A

01. Orchid Club

02. Island of Lost Souls

03. Dragonfly

04. For Your Eyes Only

05. The Beast

Side B

01. War Child

02. Little Caesar

03. Danceway

04. (Can I) Find the Right Words (To Say)

05. English Boys

06. The Hunter Gets Captured by the Game

Bonus Tracks

7-inch 45 rpm

01. Moonlight Drive

02. Mr. Sightseer

10-inch LP Outtakes & Rarities – Out in the Streets

Side A (1974 Session)

01. Out in the Streets (1974)

02. The Disco Song

03. Sexy Ida

Advertisement

Side B (Betrock Demo)

01. Platinum Blonde

02. The Thin Line

03. Puerto Rico

04. Once I Had a Love (1975)

05. Out in the Streets (1975)

LP 1 Outtakes & Rarities – Plaza Sound

Side A

01. X Offender (Intro)

02. X Offender (Private Stock Single)

03. In the Sun (Private Stock Single)

04. Little Girl Lies (Private Stock Mix)

05. In the Flesh (Extended Intro)

06. A Shark in Jets Clothing (Take 2)

07. Kung Fu Girls (Take 8)

08. Scenery

Side B

01. Denis (Terry Ellis Mix)

02. Bermuda Triangle Blues – Flight 45 (Take 1)

03. I Didn’t Have the Nerve to Say No (Take 1)

04. I’m on E (Take 2)

05. Kidnapper (Take 2)

06. Detroit 442 (Take 2)

07. Poets Problem

Advertisement

LP 2 Outtakes & Rarities – Parallel Beats

Side A

01. Once I Had a Love (Mike Chapman Demo)

02. Sunday Girl (French Version)

03. I’ll Never Break Away from This Heart of Mine (Pretty Baby)

04. Hanging on the Telephone (Mike Chapman Demo)

05. Will Anything Happen (Instrumental)

06. Underground Girl

Side B

01. Call Me

02. Spaghetti Song (Atomic Part 2)

03. Die Young Stay Pretty (Take 1)

04. Union City Blue (Instrumental)

05. Llámame

LP 3 Out-takes & Rarities – Coca Cola

Side A

01. I Love You Honey, Give Me a Beer (Go Through It)

02. Live It Up (Giorgio Moroder Demo)

03. Angels on the Balcony (Giorgio Moroder Demo)

04. Tide Is High (Demo)

05. Susie & Jeffrey

Advertisement

Side B

01. Rapture (Disco Version)

02. Autoamerican Ad

03. Yuletide Throwdown

LP 4 Outtakes & Rarities – Home Tapes

Side A

01. Nameless (Home Tape)

02. Sunday Girl (Home Tape)

03. Theme From Topkapi (Home Tape)

04. The Hardest Part (Home Tape)

05. Ring of Fire (Home Tape)

Side B

01. War Child (Chris Stein Mix)

02. Call Me (Chris Stein Mix)

03. Heart of Glass (Chris Stein Mix)