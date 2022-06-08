Menu
Blondie Announce First-Ever Box Set Blondie: Against the Odds 1974-1982, Share “Moonlight Drive” Cover: Stream

Featuring 124 tracks and 36 previously unreleased songs

Blondie Against the Odds 1974-1982 Box Set
Blondie, photo by Shig Ikeda
June 8, 2022 | 10:34am ET

    Big news for Blondie fans: The legendary new wavers have announced their first-ever box set, Blondie: Against the Odds 1974-1982. Out on August 26th via UMe and The Numero Group, the package compiles 124 tracks from the band’s storied career, including 36 previously unreleased songs.

    Against the Odds features remastered versions of Blondie’s first six albums — Blondie, Plastic Letters, Parallel Lines, Eat to the Beat, Autoamerican, and The Hunter — as well as their first studio session, alternate versions, outtakes, and demos. What’s more, the box set offers track by track commentary by all seven of the original band members in a huge set of liner notes that also includes unpublished photos of the band and a 120-page illustrated discography.

    Blondie: Against the Odds 1974-1982 is available as 10xLP and 8xCD super deluxe collectors’ edition or 4xLP or 3xCD deluxe. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    “It really is a treat to see how far we have come when I listen to these early attempts to capture our ideas on relatively primitive equipment,” said Debbie Harry in a statement. “Fortunately the essence of being in a band in the early 70’s held some of the anti-social, counter culture energies of the groups that were the influencers of the 60’s. I am excited about this special collection. When I listen to these old tracks, it puts me there like I am a time traveler. As bad as it was sometimes, it was also equally as good. No regrets. More music.”

    As a preview of the box set, Blondie shared a previously unreleased cover of The Doors’ 1967 single “Moonlight Drive.” Stream it below.

    Last year, Blondie gifted their artsier fans with the similarly titled Against the Odds graphic novel, and Harry and Chris Stein went deep on the proto-hip-hop classic “Rapture” during an appearance on Story Behind the Song. This August, the duo and the rest of Blondie will hit the road with The Damned for a US tour. Tickets to those shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

    Blondie: Against the Odds 1974-1982 Super Deluxe Collectors’ Edition Tracklist:
    Blondie
    Side A
    01. X Offender
    02. Little Girl Lies
    03. In the Flesh
    04. Look Good in Blue
    05. In the Sun
    06. A Shark in Jets Clothing

    Side B
    01. Man Overboard
    02. Rip Her to Shreds
    03. Rifle Range
    04. Kung Fu Girl
    05. The Attack of the Giant Ants

    Plastic Letters
    Side A
    01. Fan Mail
    02. Denis
    03. Bermuda Triangle Blues (Flight 45)
    04. Youth Nabbed as Sniper
    05. Contact in Red Square
    06. (I’m Always Touched By Your) Presence, Dear
    07. I’m on E

    Side B
    01. I Didn’t Have the Nerve to Say No
    02. Love at the Pier
    03. No Imagination
    04. Kidnapper
    05. Detroit 442
    06. Cautious Lip

    Parallel Lines
    Side A
    01. Hanging on the Telephone
    02. One Way or Another
    03. Picture This
    04. Fade Away and Radiate
    05. Pretty Baby
    06. I Know But I Don’t Know

    Side B
    01. 11:59
    02. Will Anything Happen
    03. Sunday Girl
    04. Heart of Glass
    05. I’m Gonna Love You Too
    06. Just Go Away

    Eat to The Beat
    Side A
    01. Dreaming
    02. The Hardest Part
    03. Union City Blue
    04. Shayla
    05. Eat to the Beat
    06. Accidents Never Happen

    Side B
    01. Die Young Stay Pretty
    02. Slow Motion
    03. Atomic
    04. Sound-A-Sleep
    05. Victor
    06. Living in the Real World

    Autoamerican
    Side A
    01. Europa
    02. Live It Up
    03. Here’s Looking at You
    04. The Tide Is High
    05. Angels on the Balcony
    06. Go Through It

    Side B
    01. Do the Dark
    02. Rapture
    03. Faces
    04. T-Birds
    05. Walk Like Me
    06. Follow Me

    The Hunter
    Side A
    01. Orchid Club
    02. Island of Lost Souls
    03. Dragonfly
    04. For Your Eyes Only
    05. The Beast

    Side B
    01. War Child
    02. Little Caesar
    03. Danceway
    04. (Can I) Find the Right Words (To Say)
    05. English Boys
    06. The Hunter Gets Captured by the Game

    Bonus Tracks
    7-inch 45 rpm
    01. Moonlight Drive
    02. Mr. Sightseer

    10-inch LP Outtakes & Rarities – Out in the Streets
    Side A (1974 Session)
    01. Out in the Streets (1974)
    02. The Disco Song
    03. Sexy Ida

    Side B (Betrock Demo)
    01. Platinum Blonde
    02. The Thin Line
    03. Puerto Rico
    04. Once I Had a Love (1975)
    05. Out in the Streets (1975)

    LP 1 Outtakes & Rarities – Plaza Sound
    Side A
    01. X Offender (Intro)
    02. X Offender (Private Stock Single)
    03. In the Sun (Private Stock Single)
    04. Little Girl Lies (Private Stock Mix)
    05. In the Flesh (Extended Intro)
    06. A Shark in Jets Clothing (Take 2)
    07. Kung Fu Girls (Take 8)
    08. Scenery

    Side B
    01. Denis (Terry Ellis Mix)
    02. Bermuda Triangle Blues – Flight 45 (Take 1)
    03. I Didn’t Have the Nerve to Say No (Take 1)
    04. I’m on E (Take 2)
    05. Kidnapper (Take 2)
    06. Detroit 442 (Take 2)
    07. Poets Problem

    LP 2 Outtakes & Rarities – Parallel Beats
    Side A
    01. Once I Had a Love (Mike Chapman Demo)
    02. Sunday Girl (French Version)
    03. I’ll Never Break Away from This Heart of Mine (Pretty Baby)
    04. Hanging on the Telephone (Mike Chapman Demo)
    05. Will Anything Happen (Instrumental)
    06. Underground Girl

    Side B
    01. Call Me
    02. Spaghetti Song (Atomic Part 2)
    03. Die Young Stay Pretty (Take 1)
    04. Union City Blue (Instrumental)
    05. Llámame

    LP 3 Out-takes & Rarities – Coca Cola
    Side A
    01. I Love You Honey, Give Me a Beer (Go Through It)
    02. Live It Up (Giorgio Moroder Demo)
    03. Angels on the Balcony (Giorgio Moroder Demo)
    04. Tide Is High (Demo)
    05. Susie & Jeffrey

    Side B
    01. Rapture (Disco Version)
    02. Autoamerican Ad
    03. Yuletide Throwdown

    LP 4 Outtakes & Rarities – Home Tapes
    Side A
    01. Nameless (Home Tape)
    02. Sunday Girl (Home Tape)
    03. Theme From Topkapi (Home Tape)
    04. The Hardest Part (Home Tape)
    05. Ring of Fire (Home Tape)

    Side B
    01. War Child (Chris Stein Mix)
    02. Call Me (Chris Stein Mix)
    03. Heart of Glass (Chris Stein Mix)

