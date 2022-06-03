Bo Burnham Releases Deluxe Version of Inside (The Songs): Stream

Bo Burnham has unveiled the deluxe edition of his 2021 album Inside (The Songs). Stream the LP below.

While the original, two-disc LP contained viral songs like “All Eyes on Me,” “Bezos I,” and “Welcome to the Internet,” the expanded musical companion to 2021’s Bo Burnham: Inside corresponds with the comedian’s just-released The Inside Outtakes. “All of the new songs, and the score from both the outtakes and the original special, will be on the deluxe album, out friday. thank you,” Burnham tweeted to announce the new release.

Released on YouTube earlier this week, The Inside Outtakes features over an hour of unreleased footage from the comic’s recent hit special — which he filmed all by himself at the Los Angeles house Wes Craven used for exterior shots of A Nightmare on Elm Street, touching on extremely online activities like sexting, Instagram, and FaceTiming with your parents all while grappling with his spiraling mental health in quarantine.

Ahead of the 2022 Grammys, the Recording Academy rather inexplicably declared the standard version of Inside (The Songs) ineligible to compete in the Best Comedy Album category. Instead, Burnham ended up taking home the trophy for Best Song Written for Visual Media for “All Eyes on Me.” Consequence also named Burnham our 2021 Comedian of the Year.

Inside (The Songs): Deluxe Edition Artwork:

Inside (The Songs): Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

Disc 1

01. Content

02. Comedy

03. FaceTime with my Mom (Tonight)

04. How the World Works

05. White Woman’s Instagram

06. Unpaid Intern

07. Bezos I

08. Sexting

09. Look Who’s Inside Again

10. Problematic

11. 30

Disc 2

01. Don’t Wanna Know

02. Shit

03. All Time Low

04. Welcome to the Internet

05. Bezos III

06. That Funny Feeling

07. All Eyes on Me

08. Goodbye

09. Any Day Now

Disc 3

01. Bezos II

02. The Future

03. Wtfigo

04. 1985

05. Feel Good

06. Five Years

07. Biden

08. Microwave Popcorn

09. Bezos IV

10. Spider

11. This Isn’t a Joke

12. Chicken

Disc 4

01. The Inside Waltz

02. Brand Consultant

03. Looking Back

04. Knife

05. Window Washer

06. Video Game

07. Sleep

08. Jeans

09. Be Yourself

10. Peanut Butter

11. Camera

12. Triggered

13. The ICU