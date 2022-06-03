Bo Burnham Releases Deluxe Version of Inside (The Songs): Stream

Bo Burnham has unveiled the deluxe edition of his 2021 album Inside (The Songs). Stream the LP below.
While the original, two-disc LP contained viral songs like “All Eyes on Me,” “Bezos I,” and “Welcome to the Internet,” the expanded musical companion to 2021’s Bo Burnham: Inside corresponds with the comedian’s just-released The Inside Outtakes. “All of the new songs, and the score from both the outtakes and the original special, will be on the deluxe album, out friday. thank you,” Burnham tweeted to announce the new release.
Released on YouTube earlier this week, The Inside Outtakes features over an hour of unreleased footage from the comic’s recent hit special — which he filmed all by himself at the Los Angeles house Wes Craven used for exterior shots of A Nightmare on Elm Street, touching on extremely online activities like sexting, Instagram, and FaceTiming with your parents all while grappling with his spiraling mental health in quarantine.
Ahead of the 2022 Grammys, the Recording Academy rather inexplicably declared the standard version of Inside (The Songs) ineligible to compete in the Best Comedy Album category. Instead, Burnham ended up taking home the trophy for Best Song Written for Visual Media for “All Eyes on Me.” Consequence also named Burnham our 2021 Comedian of the Year.
Inside (The Songs): Deluxe Edition Artwork:
Inside (The Songs): Deluxe Edition Tracklist:
Disc 1
01. Content
02. Comedy
03. FaceTime with my Mom (Tonight)
04. How the World Works
05. White Woman’s Instagram
06. Unpaid Intern
07. Bezos I
08. Sexting
09. Look Who’s Inside Again
10. Problematic
11. 30
Disc 2
01. Don’t Wanna Know
02. Shit
03. All Time Low
04. Welcome to the Internet
05. Bezos III
06. That Funny Feeling
07. All Eyes on Me
08. Goodbye
09. Any Day Now
Disc 3
01. Bezos II
02. The Future
03. Wtfigo
04. 1985
05. Feel Good
06. Five Years
07. Biden
08. Microwave Popcorn
09. Bezos IV
10. Spider
11. This Isn’t a Joke
12. Chicken
Disc 4
01. The Inside Waltz
02. Brand Consultant
03. Looking Back
04. Knife
05. Window Washer
06. Video Game
07. Sleep
08. Jeans
09. Be Yourself
10. Peanut Butter
11. Camera
12. Triggered
13. The ICU