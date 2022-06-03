Menu
Bo Burnham Releases Deluxe Version of Inside (The Songs): Stream

Featuring the complete score and new songs from the outtakes

Bo Burnham, photo courtesy of artist
June 3, 2022 | 9:01am ET

    Bo Burnham has unveiled the deluxe edition of his 2021 album Inside (The Songs). Stream the LP below.

    While the original, two-disc LP contained viral songs like “All Eyes on Me,” “Bezos I,” and “Welcome to the Internet,” the expanded musical companion to 2021’s Bo Burnham: Inside corresponds with the comedian’s just-released The Inside Outtakes. “All of the new songs, and the score from both the outtakes and the original special, will be on the deluxe album, out friday. thank you,” Burnham tweeted to announce the new release.

    Released on YouTube earlier this week, The Inside Outtakes features over an hour of unreleased footage from the comic’s recent hit special — which he filmed all by himself at the Los Angeles house Wes Craven used for exterior shots of A Nightmare on Elm Street, touching on extremely online activities like sexting, Instagram, and FaceTiming with your parents all while grappling with his spiraling mental health in quarantine.

    Ahead of the 2022 Grammys, the Recording Academy rather inexplicably declared the standard version of Inside (The Songs) ineligible to compete in the Best Comedy Album category. Instead, Burnham ended up taking home the trophy for Best Song Written for Visual Media for “All Eyes on Me.” Consequence also named Burnham our 2021 Comedian of the Year.

    Inside (The Songs): Deluxe Edition Artwork:

    Inside (The Songs): Deluxe Edition Tracklist:
    Disc 1
    01. Content
    02. Comedy
    03. FaceTime with my Mom (Tonight)
    04. How the World Works
    05. White Woman’s Instagram
    06. Unpaid Intern
    07. Bezos I
    08. Sexting
    09. Look Who’s Inside Again
    10. Problematic
    11. 30

    Disc 2
    01. Don’t Wanna Know
    02. Shit
    03. All Time Low
    04. Welcome to the Internet
    05. Bezos III
    06. That Funny Feeling
    07. All Eyes on Me
    08. Goodbye
    09. Any Day Now

    Disc 3
    01. Bezos II
    02. The Future
    03. Wtfigo
    04. 1985
    05. Feel Good
    06. Five Years
    07. Biden
    08. Microwave Popcorn
    09. Bezos IV
    10. Spider
    11. This Isn’t a Joke
    12. Chicken

    Disc 4
    01. The Inside Waltz
    02. Brand Consultant
    03. Looking Back
    04. Knife
    05. Window Washer
    06. Video Game
    07. Sleep
    08. Jeans
    09. Be Yourself
    10. Peanut Butter
    11. Camera
    12. Triggered
    13. The ICU

sg goodman teeth marks new album title track stream

S.G. Goodman Shares New Album Teeth Marks: Stream

June 3, 2022

GWAR New Dark Ages Album Review

GWAR Usher in The New Dark Ages on Ripping New Album: Review + Stream

June 3, 2022

horsegirl anti-glory visions of modern performance new song album music video tour dates tickets listen stream

Horsegirl Unveil Debut Album Versions of Modern Performance: Stream

June 3, 2022

the linda lindas lost in thought stream

The Linda Lindas Team Up with Kathi Wilcox, Erica Dawn Lyle, and Vice Cooler for "Lost in Thought": Stream

June 3, 2022

