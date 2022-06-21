Menu
Bonnaroo 2022 Photo Gallery: Denzel Curry, Stevie Nicks, Tool and More

Plus, photos of J. Cole, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Disclosure and others

Bonnaroo 2022 photos
Denzel Curry, Stevie Nicks, and Tool (photos by Anthony Merriweather)
Consequence Staff
June 21, 2022 | 4:00pm ET

    After Bonnaroo 2020 was canceled due to the coronavirus, and the the 2021 attempt at resurrection was foiled by Hurricane Ida, the festival on the farm looked to make it’s long-awaited comeback in June 2022. And despite a storm delay that triggered flashbacks of last-year’s waterlogged campsite, Bonnaroo 2022 beat the odds and completed its first full weekend in three years. Here’s the visual evidence, courtesy of photographer Anthony Merriweather, who was on the ground for Consequence all weekend long.

    Headlined by J. Cole, Tool, and Stevie Nicks, the Tennessee festival also featured performances from Denzel Curry, The War on Drugs, Wallows, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Goose, Disclosure, and more.

    Jack Antonoff also led a star-studded SuperJam set, which saw acts like Carly Rae Jepsen, CHVRCHES, Japanese Breakfast, Claud, and others covering classic ’80s tunes. Check out our coverage of it here.

    Related Video

    So, despite Bonnaroo 2022 having 3:1 odds against acts of God, this year successfully brought Bonnaroo back to life.

    Check out photos from the weekend below, and keep tabs on our The What podcast for even more ‘Roo content.

    Billy Strings, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Robert Plant and Alison Kraus, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Indigo de Souza, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Tash Sultana, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Herbie Hancock, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Slow Thai, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Denzel Curry, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Nothing, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Isaiah Rashad, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    The Regrettes, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Benee, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Indigo de Souza, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Coin, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Wallows, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Wallows, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Briston Maroney, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Tierra Whack, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Claud, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Jack Antonoff’s SuperJam, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    J. Cole, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    21 Savage, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Zach Bryan, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Disclosure, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Zach Bryan, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Tovelo, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Joy Oladokun, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Isaiah Rashad, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Tool, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Stevie Nicks, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Noga Erez, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Benee, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Tinashe, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Billy Strings, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Tash Sultana, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    J. Cole, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Japanese Breakfast, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Tierra Whack, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Puscifer, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    The Weather Station, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    The Weather Station, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    100 gecs, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    21 Savage, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    The Chicks, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Puscifer, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Noga Erez, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    100 gecs, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Coin, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Denzel Curry, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Tovelo, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Benee, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    The War on Drugs, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    The War on Drugs, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Jack Antonoff’s SuperJam, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Lord Heron, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    The Regrettes, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    100 gecs, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Jack Antonoff’s SuperJam, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Tool, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Role Model, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Herbie Hancock, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    The Chicks, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    CHVRCHES, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Arlo Parks, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Tash Sultana, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Briston Maroney, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Stevie Nicks, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    The Regrettes, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Lord Heron, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    CHVRCHES, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Sons of Kemet, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Claud, photo by Anthony Merriweather
    Disclosure, photo by Anthony Merriweather

