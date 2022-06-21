Bonnaroo 2022 Photo Gallery: Denzel Curry, Stevie Nicks, Tool and More

After Bonnaroo 2020 was canceled due to the coronavirus, and the the 2021 attempt at resurrection was foiled by Hurricane Ida, the festival on the farm looked to make it’s long-awaited comeback in June 2022. And despite a storm delay that triggered flashbacks of last-year’s waterlogged campsite, Bonnaroo 2022 beat the odds and completed its first full weekend in three years. Here’s the visual evidence, courtesy of photographer Anthony Merriweather, who was on the ground for Consequence all weekend long.
Headlined by J. Cole, Tool, and Stevie Nicks, the Tennessee festival also featured performances from Denzel Curry, The War on Drugs, Wallows, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Goose, Disclosure, and more.
Jack Antonoff also led a star-studded SuperJam set, which saw acts like Carly Rae Jepsen, CHVRCHES, Japanese Breakfast, Claud, and others covering classic ’80s tunes. Check out our coverage of it here.
So, despite Bonnaroo 2022 having 3:1 odds against acts of God, this year successfully brought Bonnaroo back to life.
Check out photos from the weekend below, and keep tabs on our The What podcast for even more ‘Roo content.