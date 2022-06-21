Bonnaroo 2022 Photo Gallery: Denzel Curry, Stevie Nicks, Tool and More

After Bonnaroo 2020 was canceled due to the coronavirus, and the the 2021 attempt at resurrection was foiled by Hurricane Ida, the festival on the farm looked to make it’s long-awaited comeback in June 2022. And despite a storm delay that triggered flashbacks of last-year’s waterlogged campsite, Bonnaroo 2022 beat the odds and completed its first full weekend in three years. Here’s the visual evidence, courtesy of photographer Anthony Merriweather, who was on the ground for Consequence all weekend long.

Headlined by J. Cole, Tool, and Stevie Nicks, the Tennessee festival also featured performances from Denzel Curry, The War on Drugs, Wallows, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Goose, Disclosure, and more.

Jack Antonoff also led a star-studded SuperJam set, which saw acts like Carly Rae Jepsen, CHVRCHES, Japanese Breakfast, Claud, and others covering classic ’80s tunes. Check out our coverage of it here.

Advertisement

Related Video

So, despite Bonnaroo 2022 having 3:1 odds against acts of God, this year successfully brought Bonnaroo back to life.

Check out photos from the weekend below, and keep tabs on our The What podcast for even more ‘Roo content.

Billy Strings, photo by Anthony Merriweather Robert Plant and Alison Kraus, photo by Anthony Merriweather Indigo de Souza, photo by Anthony Merriweather Tash Sultana, photo by Anthony Merriweather Herbie Hancock, photo by Anthony Merriweather Slow Thai, photo by Anthony Merriweather Denzel Curry, photo by Anthony Merriweather Nothing, photo by Anthony Merriweather Isaiah Rashad, photo by Anthony Merriweather The Regrettes, photo by Anthony Merriweather Benee, photo by Anthony Merriweather Indigo de Souza, photo by Anthony Merriweather King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, photo by Anthony Merriweather Coin, photo by Anthony Merriweather King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, photo by Anthony Merriweather Wallows, photo by Anthony Merriweather Wallows, photo by Anthony Merriweather Briston Maroney, photo by Anthony Merriweather Tierra Whack, photo by Anthony Merriweather Claud, photo by Anthony Merriweather Jack Antonoff’s SuperJam, photo by Anthony Merriweather J. Cole, photo by Anthony Merriweather 21 Savage, photo by Anthony Merriweather Zach Bryan, photo by Anthony Merriweather Disclosure, photo by Anthony Merriweather Zach Bryan, photo by Anthony Merriweather Tovelo, photo by Anthony Merriweather Joy Oladokun, photo by Anthony Merriweather Isaiah Rashad, photo by Anthony Merriweather Tool, photo by Anthony Merriweather Stevie Nicks, photo by Anthony Merriweather Noga Erez, photo by Anthony Merriweather Benee, photo by Anthony Merriweather Tinashe, photo by Anthony Merriweather Billy Strings, photo by Anthony Merriweather Tash Sultana, photo by Anthony Merriweather J. Cole, photo by Anthony Merriweather Japanese Breakfast, photo by Anthony Merriweather Tierra Whack, photo by Anthony Merriweather Puscifer, photo by Anthony Merriweather The Weather Station, photo by Anthony Merriweather The Weather Station, photo by Anthony Merriweather 100 gecs, photo by Anthony Merriweather 21 Savage, photo by Anthony Merriweather The Chicks, photo by Anthony Merriweather Puscifer, photo by Anthony Merriweather Noga Erez, photo by Anthony Merriweather 100 gecs, photo by Anthony Merriweather Coin, photo by Anthony Merriweather Denzel Curry, photo by Anthony Merriweather Tovelo, photo by Anthony Merriweather Benee, photo by Anthony Merriweather The War on Drugs, photo by Anthony Merriweather The War on Drugs, photo by Anthony Merriweather Jack Antonoff’s SuperJam, photo by Anthony Merriweather Lord Heron, photo by Anthony Merriweather The Regrettes, photo by Anthony Merriweather 100 gecs, photo by Anthony Merriweather Jack Antonoff’s SuperJam, photo by Anthony Merriweather Tool, photo by Anthony Merriweather Role Model, photo by Anthony Merriweather Herbie Hancock, photo by Anthony Merriweather The Chicks, photo by Anthony Merriweather CHVRCHES, photo by Anthony Merriweather Arlo Parks, photo by Anthony Merriweather Tash Sultana, photo by Anthony Merriweather Briston Maroney, photo by Anthony Merriweather Stevie Nicks, photo by Anthony Merriweather The Regrettes, photo by Anthony Merriweather Lord Heron, photo by Anthony Merriweather CHVRCHES, photo by Anthony Merriweather Sons of Kemet, photo by Anthony Merriweather Claud, photo by Anthony Merriweather Disclosure, photo by Anthony Merriweather