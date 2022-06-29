The What Podcast Recaps Bonnaroo 2022

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | RSS

Now that we’re all recovered (mostly), it’s time for The What podcast to recap Bonnaroo 2022.

After almost three years without one, it was a different kind of Bonnaroo this year on The Farm. Though Brad wasn’t on the ground this year, he led Barry and Lord Taco in a discussion of how it went for the them. Throughout the discussion the discuss the good, the challenges, and the “never not great.”

Barry and Lord Taco also share their top sets (Tool, The Chicks, The Backseat Lovers, Jack Antonoff’s Superjam) and disappointments (late night DJs, delays… Tool).

Check out the full episode above, or watch The What trio recap Bonnaroo 2022 below.