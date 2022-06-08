Menu
The What Podcast Makes Their Bonnaroo Schedule Picks

All your scheduling conflicts resolved

The War on Drugs (photo by Amy Price), Japanese Breakfast (photo courtesy of Coachella), Arlo Parks (photo via artist’s Facebook), and Robert Plant (photo by Debi Del Grande)
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
June 8, 2022 | 2:44pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | RSS

    Bonnaroo is just a week away, which means it’s time to finalize your personal schedule. The What podcast’s Barry and Lord Taco, with some help from Brad, offer their picks for which acts they plan to see at The Farm this year.

    Will they choose The War on Drugs, Arlo Parks, or Japanese Breakfast, or Robert Plant & Alison Krauss on Friday? Where will they find some downtime on Saturday to rest up for late-night? What other events are going on outside of music that are can’t-miss — and where can you see The What hosts recording a live episode?

    Find this all out by listening to the episode now above, or watching The What gang make their Bonnaroo 2022 picks via the YouTube player below. Follow along with the lineup and schedule, and pick up Bonarroo tickets here.

    When you’ve set your lineup, like, review, and subscribe to The What wherever you get your podcasts or by using the links above. Don’t forget to also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our programs, and grab the “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt at the Consequence Shop or use the buy-now button below.

