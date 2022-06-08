The What Podcast Makes Their Bonnaroo Schedule Picks

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bonnaroo is just a week away, which means it’s time to finalize your personal schedule. The What podcast’s Barry and Lord Taco, with some help from Brad, offer their picks for which acts they plan to see at The Farm this year.

Will they choose The War on Drugs, Arlo Parks, or Japanese Breakfast, or Robert Plant & Alison Krauss on Friday? Where will they find some downtime on Saturday to rest up for late-night? What other events are going on outside of music that are can’t-miss — and where can you see The What hosts recording a live episode?

Find this all out by listening to the episode now above, or watching The What gang make their Bonnaroo 2022 picks via the YouTube player below. Follow along with the lineup and schedule, and pick up Bonarroo tickets here.

