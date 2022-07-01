Poison frontman Bret Michaels was hospitalized on Thursday shortly before the band was due to take the stage in Nashville as part of “The Stadium Tour” alongside Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard.

According to Blabbermouth, Poison guitarist C.C. Deville informed the crowd that Michaels fell ill “because of an allergic reaction to medication,” and had been taken to a local hospital for treatment, forcing the band to cancel its set.

Earlier in the day, Poison canceled a scheduled backstage meet and greet with fans after a member of the band’s touring party tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

Related Video

Consequence has reached out to Poison’s representatives for information on Michaels’ condition.

“The Stadium Tour” has been anything but smooth sailing since kicking off earlier this month. Apart from Michael’s health issues, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee broke four of his ribs just days before the tour’s launch, and only recently was able to play a show in full.

The tour is next scheduled to hit Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday night. Tickets to the remaining dates are available here.