R.I.P. Brett Tuggle, Longtime Fleetwood Mac Associate Dead at 70

Brett Tuggle, a longtime associate of Fleetwood Mac, who also toured with Stevie Nicks’, Lindsey Buckingham’s, and David Lee Roth’s solo bands, has died at the age of 70 due to complications from cancer.

After early stints playing keyboard for Steppenwolf and Rick Springfield, Tuggle was recruited by David Lee Roth to be a part of his first solo band following his departure from Van Halen in in 1986. Alongside guitarist Steve Vai, bassist Billy Sheehan, and drummer Gregg Bissonette, Tuggle backed Roth on his “Eat ‘Em And Smile Tour.” Tuggle also co-wrote Roth’s 1988 hit “Just Like Paradise,” which peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 1997, Tuggle was recruited to play keyboard on Fleetwood Mac’s reunion tour. He remained an active part of the Fleetwood Mac universe for the next two decades; after Christine McVie left the band in 1998, his role as a touring member expanded. He also toured extensively with both Buckingham’s and Nicks’ solo bands.

Eventually, Tuggle found himself caught up in Fleetwood Mac’s intra-band drama. Nicks eventually gave Tuggle an ultimatum to decide between her or Buckingham’s touring bands; he chose Buckingham. In 2018, following Buckingham’s own departure from Fleetwood Mac, Tuggle was excluded from the band’s new lineup.

Speaking about Tuggle during a concert in 2021, Buckingham described him as a “master.” He added, “[Tuggle] is a superb keyboardist, bassist, guitarist, singer. And he also brings so much clarity and integrity. There’s no way in the world we could do this [show] without him. We’ve never been able to do it without him, nor could we in the future. We love him to death.”