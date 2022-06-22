Bright Eyes Perform “Falling Out of Love at This Volume” on Corden: Watch

For their new appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Bright Eyes went back to the beginning, performing “Falling Out of Love at This Volume” from their debut album, A Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995-1997.

This isn’t the stripped-down original that saw Conor Oberst accompany himself on guitar, but rather the fully developed “Companion Version” shared when Bright Eyes re-released A Collection of Songs last month. For this live performance, the band paired an escalation in volume with an intensification of lighting, so that as Oberst howled into the mic and began bashing away at his guitar, the early, brown backdrop gave way to brilliant strobing flashes. Check it out below.

Bright Eyes are in the middle of their newly-expanded 2022 tour, and while it hasn’t always been a smooth ride, tickets are available here.

