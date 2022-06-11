Britney Spears Granted Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband Who Crashed Her Wedding

Britney Spears has been granted a restraining order against her ex-husband, Jason Alexander, after he broke into her home Thursday during her wedding to her longtime partner Sam Asghari.

“I thank the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for their good work,” Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart said in a press statement (via Billboard). “This was an outrageous and disgraceful security breach and I hope law enforcement does everything possible to ensure Mr. Alexander is fully and vigorously prosecuted and convicted for his criminal actions.”

Rosengart also noted that an Emergency Protective Order, which expire after five to seven calendar days, had been put in place. EPOs function like restraining orders, but can be put into effect much more quickly, making them useful for urgent cases.

Advertisement

Related Video

Spears married Alexander, a childhood friend, during a 2004 Las Vegas ceremony. The marriage was annulled after only 55 hours. According to TMZ, Alexander began an Instagram livestream on Thursday shortly before attempting to crash Spears’ wedding to Asghari. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the pop star’s home after Alexander confronted her security, resulting in a physical altercation.

Alexander has been charged with trespassing, vandalism, and two counts of battery; police reported that he was armed with a knife at the time of his arrest. Upon being taken into custody, Alexander was also found to have an outstanding felony warrant for larceny. Spears — whose conservatorship was successfully terminated last November — and her new husband have yet to comment on the incident.