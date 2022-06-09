Menu
Brtiney Spears’ Ex-Husband Crashed Her Wedding, Promptly Tackled by Security

Jason Alexander was married to Spears for 55 hours following shotgun Vegas wedding ceremony in 2004

Britney Spears Jason Alexander 2004
Britney Spears and Jason Alexander in 2004
June 9, 2022 | 6:14pm ET

    Police were called to Britney Spears’ Los Angeles residence on Thursday after her ex-husband, Jason Alexander, attempted to crash her wedding to Sam Asghari.

    TMZ reports that Alexander was confronted by Spears’ security, leading to a physical altercation. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department eventually responded and remain on the scene.

    It’s unclear why Alexander was motivated to crash the wedding. He and Spears were married for only 55 hours after a spur-of-the-moment Las Vegas wedding ceremony in 2004.

    Earlier this year, Alexander pleaded guilty to stalking an unidentified woman and was sentenced to 12 months probation.

    Spears and her longtime boyfriend Asghari are expected to get married in an intimate ceremony held outside of her Los Angeles home on Thursday night. The guest list is limited to just 100 people, with Madonna, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Kate Hudson among the expected attendees.

